Babatunde Aléshé brings new stand-up show to Crawley

By Lorraine McGregor
Contributor
Published 31st Jul 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
Babatunde Aléshéplaceholder image
Babatunde Aléshé
Babatunde Aléshé, one of the fastest rising stars in British Comedy, is back on tour and heading to Crawley! Following the huge success of his 23/24 sold-out debut headline run across the UK, join the multi-award-winning comedian as he guides us through family life, newfound fame and the joys of Costco in this hilarious new stand-up show, High Expectations on Wednesday 10 September at The Hawth.

After warming the hearts of the nation with his incredible stint in the jungle as part of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!,Baba's stock has continued to shoot through the roof. Now a firm TV favourite, the hugely popular award-winning comedian, actor and podcaster has since been seen on Taskmaster (C4), Live at the Apollo (BBC), Celebrity Gogglebox (with Mo Gilligan - C4), Would I Lie to You (BBC) and The Last Leg (C4).

Most recently, Babatunde has teamed up with his wife Leonie Aléshé to take listeners on a laughter-filled journey through parenting and childhood in their brand-new, Global Original podcast Then & Now with Babatunde and Leonie Aléshé.

Watch his new stand up show, High Expectations at The Hawth Crawley on Wednesday 10 September - tickets are selling fast!

Age restriction: 16+

Tickets priced £20.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636

