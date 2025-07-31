Babatunde Aléshé brings new stand-up show to Crawley
After warming the hearts of the nation with his incredible stint in the jungle as part of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!,Baba's stock has continued to shoot through the roof. Now a firm TV favourite, the hugely popular award-winning comedian, actor and podcaster has since been seen on Taskmaster (C4), Live at the Apollo (BBC), Celebrity Gogglebox (with Mo Gilligan - C4), Would I Lie to You (BBC) and The Last Leg (C4).
Most recently, Babatunde has teamed up with his wife Leonie Aléshé to take listeners on a laughter-filled journey through parenting and childhood in their brand-new, Global Original podcast Then & Now with Babatunde and Leonie Aléshé.
Watch his new stand up show, High Expectations at The Hawth Crawley on Wednesday 10 September - tickets are selling fast!
Age restriction: 16+
Tickets priced £20.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636