Babatunde Aléshé brings new stand-up show to Crawley

Babatunde Aléshé, one of the fastest rising stars in British Comedy, is back on tour and heading to Crawley! Following the huge success of his 23/24 sold-out debut headline run across the UK, join the multi-award-winning comedian as he guides us through family life, newfound fame and the joys of Costco in this hilarious new stand-up show, High Expectations on Wednesday 10 September at The Hawth.

After warming the hearts of the nation with his incredible stint in the jungle as part of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!,Baba's stock has continued to shoot through the roof. Now a firm TV favourite, the hugely popular award-winning comedian, actor and podcaster has since been seen on Taskmaster (C4), Live at the Apollo (BBC), Celebrity Gogglebox (with Mo Gilligan - C4), Would I Lie to You (BBC) and The Last Leg (C4).

Most recently, Babatunde has teamed up with his wife Leonie Aléshé to take listeners on a laughter-filled journey through parenting and childhood in their brand-new, Global Original podcast Then & Now with Babatunde and Leonie Aléshé.

Watch his new stand up show, High Expectations at The Hawth Crawley on Wednesday 10 September - tickets are selling fast!

Age restriction: 16+

Tickets priced £20.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636