‘Bad Fatty' stand-up comedy show comes to Brighton Fringe

As part of the Brighton Fringe Festival, comedian Stuart Thomas is bringing his sharp and unapologetic stand-up show, "Bad Fatty" to the stage.

A hilarious exploration of life as a fat Welshman, Stuart blends his working-class roots with a modern, no-nonsense approach to comedy that is both thought-provoking and outrageously funny.

In "Bad Fatty" Stuart grabs diet culture by the scruff of the neck, exposing society’s

absurd expectations of fat people with a blend of biting wit and heartfelt humour. From his upbringing on a sheep farm in Wales to navigating the intersections of body image, sexuality, and mental health, Stuart turns his personal experiences into an extraordinary comedy show.

Stuart Thomas isn’t afraid to tackle the big stuff. Bisexual and open about his mental health struggles, he masterfully combines vulnerability with laugh-out-loud moments, flipping fat-shaming on its head and turning it into a celebration of self-acceptance and joy. His candid, no-prisoners approach to stand-up comedy leaves audiences inspired and in stitches.

Don’t miss this bold and hilarious work-in-progress show that proves being a "bad fatty" is nothing short of spectacular.

What People Are Saying:

“Made me laugh a lot” – The Scotsman

“An appealing presence with an engaging way of raising an eyebrow to the wry observations he makes” – Chortle

“Impressive as it was impeccable” – Notts Comedy Review

“Bad fatty; great comedian! Oh so freaking funny!” – Sofie Hagen

Stuart Thomas will be appearing at 3 Jolly Butchers, Brighton at 8pm on May 23rd to May 26th.

Tickets are free and can be booked at https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/stuart-thomas-bad-fatty-wip