Bad weather won't stop Haywards Heath celebrating Christmas!

Haywards Heath Town Council has adapted its Christmas Festival plans to run a fun filled family event despite the adverse weather!

Important Event Update: Haywards Heath Christmas Festival Changes

Due to the adverse weather conditions expected on Saturday, we’ve made some changes to our Christmas event to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

We will now be hosting the Haywards Heath Christmas Craft Fair at the Centenary Hall (St Wilfrid's Church Hall) in St Wilfrid's Way. The event will run from 2pm to 5:30pm.

Haywards Heath Christmas Festival, revised plans

Additionally, activities will be held in the United Reform Church Hall from 1pm to 4:30pm. These activities include a face painter, balloon modeller, local storyteller, children’s crafts, and more!

Signs will be displayed around town to help you find the festivities.

The safety of everyone is our top priority. With the current predicted wind forecast, we’ve made these adjustments to ensure we can all enjoy the day safely.

Please come along and support all the wonderful events and activities taking place. Support local and support your local stall holders! Don’t forget to vote for your favourite best-dressed window! You can collect your trail worksheet from Centenary Hall.

We look forward to you joining us on Saturday!

Come together with friends, family, and neighbours to celebrate the spirit of our community. Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable festive celebration! 🎅🎁

A huge thank you to our local sponsors, Belvoir Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill and P & S Gallagher, for making this event possible.