BAFTA-winning CBeebies series comes to Hastings this August

The enchanting world of the Karrot Animation and CBeebies’ hit animated series Sarah & Duck arrives on stage in Hastings this month. Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning children’s TV show, Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthdayplays four performances at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday 20 and Monday 21 August.

Join Sarah and Duck, along with all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo, and Umbrella as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?

Families will be taken on a theatrical adventure told through a blend of inventive puppetry, storytelling, and music. Featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series including Roger Allam as the Narrator and Lesley Nicol as Scarf Lady.

Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, seven-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah & Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for ‘Best Pre-School Animation’ in 2014 and regularly appearing in CBeebies' Top Ten programmes for viewers aged 4-15. It now spans 120 episodes and is broadcast in over 100 countries around the world.

Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical whose recent West End and touring productions include Twirlywoos Live! and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. It is written by Peter Glanville and Sarah & Duck co-creator Sarah Gomes Harris. It is directed by Roman Stefanski with set and puppet design by Laura McEwen.

Roman has directed several screen-to-stage adaptations of popular children’s titles like Charlie and Lola.

He says: "The set is hugely colourful and definitely rings true with the TV series. Tanera Dawkins’ music from the series is also used throughout so children can sing along. Sarah sings a firework song which is a strong favourite with our younger audiences!"

Four puppeteers animate all the characters on stage.

The stage show has a bigger story than the TV episodes and provides a unqiue experience for young fans getting their first taste of live theatre.

"In a theatre, audiences are enjoying a performance that is being aimed at them personally. This is an amazing feeling and one all children should enjoy”.

Recommended for children aged 3-6 with a running time of around 55 minutes and no interval.