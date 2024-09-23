Balcombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GILLETTS SURGERY - The future of GP services in Balcombe (Gilletts) is in question, please read the information below, a full letter is on the Ouse Valley Practice Website, along with a sheet of Frequently Asked Questions. ​​​​​​​

“The Ouse Valley practice team are informing our patients in Balcombe and surrounding areas about potential significant changes to how we are arranging your local GP service.

"These changes may particularly affect people using the Balcombe surgery (Gilletts).

"After careful consideration, we will be submitting an application to the NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board to close Gilletts Surgery and provide all services from the existing surgery in Handcross at Dumbledore Primary Care Centre. If approved, the closure of Balcombe surgery would not happen until 2025.

"The decision to apply to close the Balcombe branch surgery is to create a safer, improved GP service for now and in the future.

"While we are aware the service in Balcombe is highly valued by the community, this letter explains the background to this decision. It sets out how we intend to minimise its impact on patients who use the Balcombe surgery and create a GP service that delivers an improved service and better health outcomes.

"It is important to be clear that all Ouse Valley Practice patients will remain registered with the practice and you will not need to re-register. Under the proposed plan, all our patients will be able to access appointments at our Handcross surgery by phoning the practice or booking online, home visits will continue for patients who need them.

"We also ask for your help in reshaping how we do things and how we can make sure no one is overlooked or has problems attending the Handcross surgery when they need to.

"Please read the letter in full which details the reasons and rationale behind this decision: (available through a link on their website)

"If you have any questions, further information can be found in our FAQs:

"To help us fully understand how this change will affect our patients, we invite you to complete a survey, which can be accessed on the Ouse Valley Practice website.

"Paper copies are also available at the surgery”

APPLE PRESSING - the Balcombe Gardeners’ Association invite any villagers to come along to the Recreation Ground on Sunday, September 29 between 10am – 12 noon to press their apples. Last weekend there was a scaled down event at a private house but this week it will be in the Recreation Ground. Do express interest in advance so that the Association knows it is worth going ahead. Call 07900 621838 to book a time. Don’t forget containers for the juice.

BALCOMBE CLUB have live music on Saturday night when The Jackals will be playing. The popular fortnightly Pam & Barrie Quiz is on Sunday, September 29 at 7pm for a prompt 7.30pm start. Teams of four at £2 per person. Call ahead on 01444 811226 to book your place because this event does sell out.

The HARVEST BARN DANCE is on Saturday, October 5 from 6.30pm -10pm in the Victory Hall. Following last year’s successful barn dance, the team are staging the event again this year so come along for a fun evening. Tickets cost £15 (including dinner) – free for children under 8. Tickets will be available until Wednesday 2 October from Balcombe Club, Balcombe Stores or Denise Vickerstaff (07500 467735).

ARDINGLY SHOWGROUND – There is an Autumn Gift Fair in aid of St. Catherine’s Hospice on Tuesday, October 1 between 9.30am and 3pm. Admission £6 in advance, £7 on the door at the Norfolk Pavilion, South of England Show Ground www.stch.org.uk/giftfair

10% of everything you spend goes to St Catherine’s Hospice

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB - On Saturday, September 21 the results were Balcombe 67: Henfield 42.

There was also a Doubles Match carried forward from a rained off event. The winners were Derek Wall and Peter Green, the Runners Up David Dean and Kevin Ives. On Sunday, September 22 the Anniversary Trophy games were played with 15 players taking part. The winning team were David Furnace, Kevin Ives and Peter Green. They all enjoyed a BBQ afterwards. That is the end of the outdoor fixtures for this year and the Club moves inside to the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley to enjoy indoor bowls. They meet every Tuesday between 9am – 11am until the end of March 2025.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday, September 29, 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Fr David. The Church are always looking for new choir members and bell-ringers. Please speak to Fr David if you are interested, or one of the church wardens.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30am and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.