Balcombe Village Voice

The WI CHRISTMAS PARTY is on Thursday 5 December at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. This event is for members and their invited guests.

A WREATH MAKING WORKSHOP has been organised by the Friends of Balcombe School as a festive fund-raiser which promises to be a fun and creative evening. Tickets cost £40 each which includes the wreath ring, all supplies and mulled wine. Contact https://linktr.ee/pta.balcombe for tickets.

LOCUS, BALCOMBE YOUTH CLUB will be in the Parish Room on Friday 6 December at 6.30 pm. All 11 – 14 year olds welcome. Any new volunteers to help run the club would be most welcome, please contact Denise whose number is at the back of the Balcombe Magazine.

A SUSSEX CHRISTMAS CONCERT - Coro Nuovo will be performing Christmas Songs, Carols and Readings with a Sussex theme on Saturday 7 December 2024 at 6pm in St Mary’s Church, Balcombe. Tickets are on sale now at £14 or the price on the door will be £15. Go to coronuovo.org.uk/tickets

A VILLAGE DOG WALK takes place on Sunday 8 December meting at 10.30 am outside the Victory Hall.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday 8 December 7.00 for 7.30 pm. Teams of four at £2 per person. Booking essential on 01444 811226.

BALCOMBE CRICKET CLUB AGM is on Monday 9 December at 7.30 pm in the Cricket Pavilion.

CAROLS AROUND THE TREE outside the Half Moon takes place on Saturday 21 December, with the torchlit procession leaving St Mary’s Church at 5.45 pm, arriving outside the Half Moon at about 6.00 pm. Balcombe Christmas Tree Society invite everyone to come along to enjoy the singing, delicious BBQ, a festive tombola and warming drinks. Santa’s Grotto will be making its return to the pub cellar which is always very exciting! No tickets required, just come along and enjoy yourselves. Any tombola prize donations would be appreciated, just drop off at Balcombe Stores. The Christmas Tree Society was set up over 40 years ago to organise this event and to raise money to support local people, groups and projects: if you have any suggestions for worthy causes do get in touch.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 8 December 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Fr David

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.