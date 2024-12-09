Balcombe Village Voice

There is an OPEN MIC NIGHT at the Balcombe Club on Wednesday, December 18 from 8pm. Retrosonic will be playing.

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday, December 19 from 7pm in the Forest Room. There will be a 15-minute break half-way for drinks to be replenished and raffle to be drawn. £7 for three cards, seven games. Cash Prizes for lines and full house.

Please bring a small raffle prize, everyone’s a winner! Everyone welcome. (£2 visitors charge for non-members).

CAROLS AROUND THE TREE outside the Half Moon takes place on Saturday, December 21, with the torchlit procession leaving St Mary’s Church at 5.45 pm, arriving outside the Half Moon at about 6pm. Balcombe Christmas Tree Society invite everyone to come along to enjoy the singing, delicious BBQ, a festive tombola and warming drinks.

Santa’s Grotto will be making its return to the pub cellar which is always very exciting! No tickets required, just come along and enjoy yourselves. Any tombola prize donations would be appreciated, just drop off at Balcombe Stores. The Christmas Tree Society was set up over 40 years ago to organise this event and to raise money to support local people, groups and projects: if you have any suggestions for worthy causes do get in touch.

The next BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday, December 22, 7pm for 7.30pm. Teams of four at £2 per person. Pam asks that each table bring a raffle prize because she will be organising this one for charity, supporting the patients at Langley Green Hospital. Booking essential on 01444 811226.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due on Sunday, December 15 for the January edition. Please email to [email protected].

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday, December 15, 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Fr David.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.