Balcombe Village Voice

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday, December 19 from 7pm in the Forest Room.

There will be a 15-minute break half-way for drinks to be replenished and raffle to be drawn.

Entry is £7 for three cards, seven games. Cash Prizes for lines and full house. Please bring a small Christmas wrapped raffle prize, everyone’s a winner! Everyone welcome. (£2 visitors charge for non-members.)

BALCOMBE CLUB’S Christmas party is on Friday, December 20, from 6pm. They will be serving fresh made to order food and the Christmas DJ will be on the decks from 6pm. Call 01444 811226 to book a table for food. Don’t forget the Club’s Raffle, tickets are still available. The raffle will be drawn at 8pm.

This Year DJ Colin Scott will be providing the music for the New Year’s Eve Party when the Club will be open from 12 noon until late!

CAROLS AROUND THE TREE outside the Half Moon takes place on Saturday, December 21, with the torchlit procession leaving St Mary’s Church at 5.45 pm, arriving outside the Half Moon at about 6pm.

Balcombe Christmas Tree Society invite everyone to come along to enjoy the singing, delicious BBQ, a festive tombola and warming drinks. Santa’s Grotto will be making its return to the pub cellar which is always very exciting!

No tickets required, just come along and enjoy yourselves. Any tombola prize donations would be appreciated, just drop off at Balcombe Stores.

The Christmas Tree Society was set up over 40 years ago to organise this event and to raise money to support local people, groups and projects: if you have any suggestions for worthy causes do get in touch.

The next BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday, December 22, 7pm for 7.30pm. Teams of four at £2 per person. Pam asks that each table bring a raffle prize because she will be organising this one for charity, supporting the patients at Langley Green Hospital. Booking essential on 01444 811226.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday, December 22 ay 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Revd John Twisleton and 6pm Candlelit Service of Nine Lessons and Carols

Tuesday, December 24, Christmas Eve 5pm Family Christingle and Crib Service with Fr David. The figures of Mary and Joseph return to the church after their journey around the village.

11pm Midnight Eucharist with Rev Peter Irwin-Clark.

Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day 8am Holy Communion, 9.30 m Family Eucharist with Fr David.

Sunday, December 29, 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Fr David.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.