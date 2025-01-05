Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Balcombe Village Voice 9 January 2025

HAPPY NEW YEAR

A BIG THANK YOU to Balcombe Estate for once again providing the trailer and expertise to take the village’s Christmas Trees for shredding and re-using on our fine Balcombe land. The circle of life! This year there was a collection for MacMillan Cancer Care which will raise much needed funds.

CINEMA – the next film in the Victory Hall is Paddington in Peru on Friday 24 January at 7.30 pm. Call 07795410053 to reserve your tickets.

COPY FOR THE FEBRUARY BALCOMBE MAGAZINE is due on Wednesday 15 January to [email protected]

THURSDAY BABY & TODDLERS – During term time the Baby and Toddler Group meets in the Parish Room from 9.30 am until 11.30 am. This is a great opportunity for children to play with their peers in both indoor and outdoor environments. Have a drink and biscuit and chat all for just £3. The Group starts back on Thursday 9 January.

BALCOMBE CLUB are hosting an Open Mic night on Wednesday 15 January from 8.00 pm onwards. Come along and hear local talent.

The popular BALCOMBE BINGO NIGHT is on Thursday 16 January.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 12 January 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Rev Peter Irwin-Clark

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.