Balcombe Village Voice

BALCOMBE CLUB LIVE MUSIC - On Saturday 25 January the Glambusters, the ultimate 70s Glam Rock band will be performing in the Club.

HALF MOON PUB - come along to a Burns Night Supper at our local on Saturday 25 January. You will be able to choose from a suitably themed menu featuring Cullen Skink, Smoked Fish Soup, Haggis, Clapshot Neeps and Tatties, Smoked Haddock Kedgeree or Highland Venison Casserole. Even the desserts will have a Scottish theme. Call 01444 811582 to book a place.

CINEMA – the next film in the Victory Hall is Paddington in Peru on Friday 24 January at 7.30 pm. Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey. The film stars, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw. As usual, you can eat at The Club beforehand, or order platters from The Club, or bring your own food. Tickets are now £8 (please note the slight increase due to increased costs) and can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name / number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night.

BALCOMBE FETE is on Saturday 12 July this year. If you would like to run a stall then please email [email protected].

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 26 January 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Rev John Twisleton

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.