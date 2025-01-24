Balcombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BALCOMBE SURGERY - NHS Sussex have confirmed to the Parish Council that the decision on the Surgery Closure has been pushed back eight weeks to the middle of February. The decision had been due to be made in late December. This is to allow NHS Sussex to consider the comprehensive information and feedback presented to them by residents. They will be talking to the Surgery about areas raised. NHS Sussex have given us the following statement.

‘Feedback from local residents to be considered before decision on Balcombe Surgery

NHS Sussex has confirmed that it will be considering the feedback that has been shared about the proposed closure of Balcombe Surgery.

It is recognised that feedback has been shared through the GP practice and through our community feedback, and all of this will be given due consideration.

NHS Sussex will be fully considering all of the feedback and the plans, and expect to discuss this in mid-February.’

In the meantime, if you haven’t already and would like to sign the petition against the closure it is still open online and a paper copy is in Balcombe Stores.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ with Pam and Barrie is on Sunday 2 February at 7.00 pm for 7.30 pm in the Club. Teams of four at £2 per person. It is essential to book in advance on 01444 811226 due to the popularity of these events.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday 5 February at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall. The Agenda is posted online and on the noticeboard opposite the Victory Hall in advance of the meeting.

BALCOMBE WI meet on Thursday 6 February at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall when they will hold a Gamesfest. Visitors are welcome to join us.

BALCOMBE FETE is on Saturday 12 July this year. If you would like to run a stall then please email [email protected].

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 2 February 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Service with Fr David

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.