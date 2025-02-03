Balcombe Village Voice

BALCOMBE WI meet on Thursday 6 February at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall when they will hold a Gamesfest. Visitors are welcome to join us.

BALCOMBE 1961 CLUB celebrate their 64th birthday on Wednesday 12 February at 2.15 pm in the Parish Room. Tasty nibbles will be provided to make it a special afternoon and John Beever will be entertaining the group with a musical afternoon on the keyboard.

CINEMA – the next film to be shown in the Victory Hall on Friday 21 February is Conclave which is based on the Robert Harris’s novel and stars

Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow. Cardinal Thomas Lawrence organises a papal conclave to elect the next pope and finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy that could shake the foundations of the Catholic Church as he investigates secrets and scandals about each candidate.

It was named one of the top ten films of 2024 receiving six Golden Globe Awards nominations, winning Best Screenplay. It tied with WICKED with eleven nominations at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

Tickets for CONCLAVE will be £8.00 and can be obtained by texting 07795 410053, noting name and number of tickets required.

Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night (Cash Only).

BALCOMBE FETE is on Saturday 12 July this year. If you would like to run a stall then please email [email protected]

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 9 February 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Fr David

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.