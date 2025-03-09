Balcombe Village Voice

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW is on Saturday 15 March from 2.30 – 4.00 pm in the Victory Hall. With many daffodils and spring flowers just opening now, we hope that the mid-March date will be perfect timing for a show-stopping display of spring colour. In addition to the flowers, check your Year Book for the other categories including domestic classes, vegetables and children’s classes. The children’s classes this Spring are a wiggly worm picture or collage, a drawing of a favourite invertebrate and/or 2 butterfly cakes. We welcome all entries, just use the entry form in the Year Book and email to [email protected] You can also find the information on the Balcombe Village Website where the Year Book and form is printed. If you aren’t a member then perhaps this may incentivise you to pay the £10 Life Membership to join. Come along to the Victory Hall to see the glory and don’t forget the refreshments which feature some mighty fine home-made delicious cakes.

BALCOMBE BULL RUN this year is on Sunday 23 March at 10.30 am from Balcombe School. This is a popular but challenging run which is gaining in popularity year on year and always creates a lively buzz at School. It sets off from Balcombe School and is 7.1 km run on lanes, footpaths and tracks. Runners must be over 12 years old. The fee to enter is £18 adults, £7 juniors and £5 for canni-cross. Email [email protected] or see the Facebook page. Money raised goes towards Balcombe School and St. Catherine’s Hospice.

BALCOMBE CLUB RUGBY – the Six Nations Rugby will be on the big TVs on Saturday 15 March from 1.00 pm – 6.00 pm. Burgers and chips will be on offer too. On Sunday 16 March Pam and Barrie will be asking the questions for the fortnightly quiz at 7.30 pm sharp. Teams of four at £2 per head and please call 811226 to book in. BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday 20 March.

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY talk is on Balcombe Railway Station and is in the Victory Hall on Wednesday 19 March at 7.00 pm. Colin Burnham, a railway man for many years, will show how the station has served the village expansion and the community since the 1840s. This is the first talk of the year and annual subscriptions will be due, £10 cash only please.

CINEMA - the next film in the Victory Hall is Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason (15) on Friday 21 March at 7.30 pm. Tickets cost £8 and can be purchased by texting 07795 410053 noting name and number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night (cash only).

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due on Saturday 15 March to [email protected]

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday 16 March 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Fr David

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.