Balcombe Village Voice

10 April 2025

CINEMA - the next film to be screened at the Victory Hall on Friday 11 April 7.30 pm will be the hit biographical drama A COMPLETE UNKNOWN (15).

The film is set in 1961, when an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with musical icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates around the world. The film stars Timothée Chalamet Edward Norton, and Elle Fanning.

Tickets for this film will be £8.00 and can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name / number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night (cash only).

REPOWER BALCOMBE has its AGM on Saturday 12 April at 10.30 am in the Victory Hall. This is a change of venue from Worth Abbey. Non-shareholders are welcome to attend, especially if interested in becoming shareholders.It has been 10 years since the first site at Grange Farm, Crawley Down. Do visit their website to find out more and see details about the Community Fund etc.

BALCOMBE CLUB – Sunday 13 April it is Quiz Night with Pam and Barrie 7.30 pm start. Teams of four at £2 per person. Start time is prompt so get there with plenty of time to get drinks in beforehand.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due on Tuesday 15 April to [email protected]

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY meet on Wednesday 16 April at 7.00 pm in the Victory Hall for a fascinating talk titled “Gideon Mantell and the Cuckfield Iguanodon.”The speaker is Debbie Matthews and she will tell the story of Mantell, a Lewes doctor and archaeologist, who discovered the fossil of a very large creature in a quarry in Cuckfield.Before the talk the Society’s AGM will be held so it will be a prompt 7.00 pm start and you will be able to pay your annual subscriptions (£10 per person in cash please).

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Palm Sunday 13 April 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist with Fr David.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.