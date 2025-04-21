Balcombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Village Voice

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday, 27 April at 7.30pm sharp. Pam and Barrie are asking the questions and it is teams of four at £2 per head. Please book your table in advance by calling 01444 811226 because it does sell out.

A few events coming up for your diaries. On Saturday, 3 May there will be an Afternoon Tea event in the Victory Hall for VE80, this is a ticketed event, look out for the posters.

On Saturday, 3 May from 8.30 pm there is a 1980s/1990s Music Night

ST. MARY’S CHURCH AND CHURCHYARD TIDY SESSION is on Saturday, 26 April from 9.30am – 11.30am. All volunteers would be most welcome, bring your own tools. Tea and refreshments will be provided.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday, 27 April 8am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.