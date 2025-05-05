Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Village Voice

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

8 May 2025

VE AFTERNOON TEA - On Saturday 3 May the Victory in Europe Celebration Afternoon Tea was a sell-out and between 2 – 5.00 pm the Victory Hall was a hub bub of conversation, laughter and latterly emotion as Richard Linford read from Winston Churchill’s victory speech. There was musical entertainment from Balcombe’s own Five Bob Note, a dancing performance, superb food and the hall decorated with bunting and flags to give authenticity to the occasion. A black and white photograph of the original 1945 celebration in the Hall added a poignancy to the proceedings too, and what a fitting backdrop with our remarkable Neville Lytton murals. Thank you to the organisers, especially Helen and Demi, who created such a special afternoon, and thank you too to the performers and helpers, including the WI and the Scouts. Much thought and energy had gone into the event and that was very clear. Thank you!

BALCOMBE CLUB – Pam and Barrie’s quiz is on Sunday 11 May at 7.30 pm sharp. Teams of four at £2 per person. Please book your table on 811226.

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY are in the Victory Hall on Wednesday 14 May, at 7pm when Richard Linford, West End actor, writer and Balcombe resident, will present an appreciation of former Balcombe resident Paul Scofield's illustrious Oscar-winning career. Notable as a stage performer, he is perhaps best remembered for playing Sir Thomas More in 'A Man for All Seasons'. However, some of us recall a private man who one might bump into in the post office, doctor's surgery or Cricket Club, and anyone with children in Balcombe school at that time will remember a wonderful poetry-reading given by the Scofield’s, as part of an exercise to raise money for new library equipment and books for the children.

Everyone is welcome at the talks, with a £5 entry (cash) for visitors, or £10 membership for the year. No charge for students.

The 1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday 14 May at 2.00 pm in the Parish Room when they will enjoy two talks, one from a representative of the Cats Protection and the other from Gary Williams from Sussex Police’s Cyber Security unit who will be taking about SCAMS. All are welcome just pay £1 at the door to include refreshments and please bring a raffle prize of £1+ for the ‘everybody wins raffle.’

BIRCHANGER GARDENS are open on various weekends in May for different causes between 2.00 – 5.30 pm. These magnificent gardens are at their best this time of year with rhododendrons, azaleas and other wonderful specimen plants and trees, there is also a grassy avenue, lake, lily pond, pergola, and Etruscan –style temple. You will also be able to enjoy afternoon tea and delicious cakes on the lawn with a view. The gardens are located on High Street, Balcombe Forest on the B2110 – 2 miles east of Handcross and there is ample car parking. The children will love the walk round just as much as the adults. On Saturday 10 May the opening is for St. Mary’s Church, on Sunday 11 May the WI, on Sunday 18 May for St. Catherine’s Hospice.Adult entry (Cash only) is £5 and children free. Dogs are welcome on leads.

BALCOMBE OPEN GARDENS – Tickets are on sale now for this event which will take place from 1 – 5 pm on Sunday 8 June in aid of St. Catherine’s Hospice, slightly longer than the timings originally published in the Balcombe Magazine. Over 22 gardens both in the village and on the outskirts will be open for viewing offering some beautiful and interesting planting and design which we are sure will inspire. There will be refreshments served all afternoon in the Victory Hall, and you can buy your ticket and map (£10 for all gardens, children under 16 free) there too on the day. Otherwise check out the posters with the QR code which will take you to Ticketsource or pick up physical tickets at Balcombe Stores ahead of time, but you will have to visit the Victory Hall to pick up your map of the participating gardens on the day.

CINEMA - the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 23 May at 7.30 pm is The Penguin Lessons (12A). Tickets can be reserved by texting 07795 410053.

BOWLS CLUB – the season started in April and the results follow. On Saturday 19 April St Francis 48: Balcombe 66. On Thursday 24 April Horley 67: Balcombe 53. On Saturday 26 April Balcombe 73: Crawley Town 38.On Sunday 27 April Burgess Hill 77: Balcombe 64. On Saturday 3 May Crawley Town 31: Balcombe 71.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 11 May 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.