Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

29 May 2025

GILLETTS SURGERY has officially close its doors with all future appointments taking place at the Handcross practice. There is now a box on the right of the window at Balcombe Stores for you to post your repeat prescription requests and from Monday 9 June the new JoCo Café which is opening on Bramble Hill (the old Tea Rooms) will be a designated medication collection point for patients. The collection times strictly limited to Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 2 – 3 pm. If you would like to make use of this service, you will need to sign a Medication Collection Point Consent Form which will be available from Handcross Surgery. The Practice are also exploring the option for an evening pick up once a week at another central location. The current delivery service has been reviewed and expanded to meet the needs of those highlighted as severely frail or severely vulnerable. You will be able to request repeat medication online, via the NHS App or via the post box located to the right of Balcombe Stores.If you have concerns please email [email protected]

User (UGC) Submitted

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL meet on Wednesday 4 June at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall. The Agenda is online and on the noticeboard opposite the Victory Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

REHEARSAL: A SEASON TO SING - St. Mary’s are performing Joanna Forbes L'Estrange's new vocal reimagining of Vivaldi's Four Seasons at the Church at 6.00 pm on Sunday 22 June. If you are a keen singer, it's not too late to take part - the next rehearsals are on 1 June 3-5pm, and 22 June 2.30-4.30pm. The music is very familiar and there are professionally produced resources to help you practise. Further details are available on www.stmarys-balcombe.org.

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY will hold their annual exhibition in the Parish Room on Saturday 31 May. From 10.00 am until 4.00 pm you will be able to review the archive material held by the Society. Entrance is free.

BALCOMBE WI meet on Thursday 5 June at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall when their talk subject is 'Resuscitation and Defib'. Visitors are welcome to join.

BALCOMBE OPEN GARDENS – Tickets are on sale now for this event which will take place from 1 – 5 pm on Sunday 8 June in aid of St. Catherine’s Hospice. Twenty-Four gardens both in the village and on the outskirts will be open for viewing offering some beautiful and interesting planting and design which we are sure will inspire. The Buttercup Barn allotments will also be open to view. There will be refreshments served all afternoon in the Victory Hall, and you can buy your ticket and map (£10 for all gardens, children under 16 free) there too on the day. Otherwise check out the posters with the QR code which will take you to Ticketsource or pick up physical tickets at Balcombe Stores ahead of time, but you will have to visit the Victory Hall to pick up your map of the participating gardens on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOWLS CLUB – The results for the weekend were Saturday 24 May Balcombe 75: Isle of Thorns 58. On Sunday 25 May Nutley 43: Balcombe 51.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 1 June 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Family Service with Fr David

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.