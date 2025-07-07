Village Voice Balcombe

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

10 July 2025

BALCOMBE FETE is on Saturday 12 July from 12 noon until 5.00 pm and then in the evening between 7.00 pm and 10.30 pm. This is a fantastic afternoon and evening out with attractions galore in the main arena, dog show, dancing, human fruit machine and lots and lots of stalls. The tug of war and children’s egg catching must be seen to be believed, so come along for some good family fun. In the evening we have live music from Mashed and then Southdown Funk, plus delectable chilli on offer (meat and vege options). A great day out plus any profit left over from putting on the Fete is put back into the community through donations to clubs and charities.It is not too late to book a stall if you would like to sell your crafts or produce. Please email [email protected] to request a booking form.

JO.CO - a belated welcome to Jo.Co who recently opened their doors for business on Bramble Hill, (formerly the location of Balcombe Tea Rooms). We wish them all the very best.

CINEMA - the next film to be shown in the Victory Hall is the documentary “Ocean” on Friday 25 July at 7.30 pm. In the 95 minute film David Attenborough explores the planet’s undersea habitats, revealing the greatest age of ocean discovery and emphasising the importance of the ocean. Tickets are £8 and can be purchased by texting 07795 410053 noting your name and the number of tickets you want. You can collect and pay for them on the night. There is no film in August.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB RESULTS – On Saturday 5 July the club were due to compete for the Jubilee Cup but no other teams accepted their invitation and so they played internal matches instead. On Sunday 6 July the match was a short one because of threatened rain but the score was Haywards Heath and Beechurst 30 : Balcombe 27.

WORTH ABBEY celebrates 50 years of the Consecration of the Abbey Church on Saturday 12 July from 10.30 – 4.45 pm. There will be a variety of services, refreshments and an afternoon tea.Please let them know your attendance for planning purposes.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY is due on Tuesday 15 July for the August edition. Copy to [email protected]

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 13 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week. The last session before the summer holidays will be Monday 21 July.