BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

7 August 2025

BALCOMBE WI have a member only event on Thursday 7 August when they will be at the lovely Birchanger gardens.

1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday 13 August at 2.15 pm in the Parish Room. Sally Dowsett will be talking about setting up the Balcombe Tea Rooms. All are welcome to attend, at just £1 at the door to include refreshments and please bring a raffle prize of £1 + for the everybody wins raffle.

BALCOMBE CLUB are hosting a celebration for the late Chef Darren’s life on Saturday 9 August from 2.30 pm in the Forest Room.

BALCOMBE FOOD BANK COLLECTION – During school holidays some families are finding things tough, so this month please consider donating breakfast cereal, UHT milk, snacks such as nuts and crisps, sandwich fillings like tuna, fish pastes and tinned meats. There is a box in Balcombe Stores and in Stockcroft Road outside Wealden Ridge.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB - the results were Saturday 26 July Colemans Hatch 58: Balcombe 29. On Saturday 2 August it was the internal Mactriples competition with 10 players taking part. The winning doubles were Peter Green and Richard Homewood. On Sunday 3 August Southwater 67: Balcombe 54.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 10 August July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist