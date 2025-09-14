Balcombe Village Voice

Village Voice

18 September 2025

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday 18 September at 7.00 pm in the Forest Room. The price is £7 for three cards, with seven games played and an interval half way through for drinks to be replenished. Please bring a small raffle prize for the Everyone’s a Winner raffle. Please also bring a £1 coin if you would like to buy a numbered ticket for the new game.If you have the last number of the final game you will win the pot collected for this draw. Everyone welcome and £2 for non-members.

1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday 24 September when the singer, Katharine Collett will be helping everyone celebrate two birthdays over the afternoon. Everybody welcome at 2.00 pm for 2.15 pm at the Parish Room. The cost is £1 at the door to include refreshments, and please bring a small raffle prize for the Everyone’s a Winner raffle.

CINEMA in the Victory Hall is on Friday 26 September when the film The Salt Path (12) will be shown at 7.30 pm. It tells the story of a couple who have lost their home and embark on a year long coastal trek: it stars Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs. Text 07795 410053 to reserve your ticket at only £8, leaving your name and number of tickets required.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 21 September July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist