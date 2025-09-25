Balcombe Village Voice

Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BALCOMBE CLUB has live music on Saturday 4 October when ETB will be playing a brilliant range of music, including the Killers, ABBA, The Jam etc. Food will be available.

HARVEST FESTIVAL BARN DANCE will be on Saturday 11 October in the Victory Hall from 6.30 pm. This popular family event includes a two course meal as well as the dancing.Adults £18, Children 5 – 16 years old £9, under 5s free. Tickets will be available from St. Mary’s Church, The Balcombe Club and Balcombe Stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL meet on Wednesday 8 October at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.The Agenda is online and posted on the noticeboard opposite the Victory Hall in advance.

Community Matters

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB – The Finals Day 2025 results were

Singles Winner Peter Green with 20 shots, Runner Up Kevin Ives with 15 shots.

Veterans (played on 16 September) Winner Nigel Simpson 22 shots, Runner Up Graham Voller 10 shots. The 100 Up match played on 22 September – Winner Nigel Simpson with 103 shots, Runner Up Richard Homewood 57 shots.

Doubles Winners Nigel Simpson and Ken Nunn 17 shots. Runners Up Brian Watkins and Ray Bristow 6 shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian Rules Winners Kevin Ives and Graham Ives 16 shots, Runners Up Ray Bristow and Ken Nunn 13 shots.

Handicap match Winner Richard Homewood 21 shots, Runner Up Nigel Simpson 19 shots.

Two Woods Winner Nigel Simpson 14 shots, Runner Up Kevin Ives 13 shots.

Saturday 20 September Balcombe 57: Henfield 62. On Sunday 21 September Coleman’s Hatch borrowed players from Balcombe because they were short and scored 30 as against Balcombe 61.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 5 October 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Harvest Family Service with Fr David