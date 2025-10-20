Village Voice

BALCOMBE VILLAGE VOICE

23 October 2025

BALCOMBE CLUB HALLOWEEN PARTY – On Friday 31 October from 6 – 8.00 pm there will be a spookie party with food, drinks and a DJ. The cost is £8 per child and a party bag will be included. There will be a best dressed competition too.

Community Matters

On Saturday 1 November at 8.00 pm Tobias the Singing DJ will be performing songs through the decades. Food is available if you pre-book on 01444 811226.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday 26 October at 7.30 pm sharp. Teams of four at £2 per person with Pam and Barrie asking the questions.Book your place on 01444 811226.

CINEMA – the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 24 October at 7.30 pm is Downton Abbey, the Grand Finale. The film is set in 1930, two years after the events of "Downton Abbey: A New Era." The Crawley family faces new challenges as they adapt to changing times while dealing with personal and financial crises. Call 07795 410053 to reserve your tickets giving the name and number of tickets required.

POP UP CAFÉ – this popular meet-up is on again Saturday 25 October from 10.30 – 11.45 am in the Parish Room. Meet up with neighbours and friends over tea and cake, what could be better.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 26 October 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am Parish Eucharist