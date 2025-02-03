Band twice voted Best UK Tribute comes to The Hawth with the music of Deep Purple & Led Zepplin

They blow the roof off every time they perform at The Hawth so don't miss this opportunity to see Purple Zeppelin in Crawley on Thursday 13 March, as they pay tribute to the two greatest rock bands of all time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featured in the BBC TV documentary The Joy of the Guitar Riff (alongside Brian May, Tony Iommi and Dave Grohl), Purple Zeppelin are proud to pay tribute to the two greatest rock bands of all time, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin!!!

Many years have passed since the last UK gigs from the classic line-ups of both bands. Whether you were lucky enough to have seen the originals live or not, Purple Zeppelin will take you back to the magic, the excitement and the sheer raw energy generated by those incredible musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a “full on” two-and-a-half hour show complete with costume changes for each band, you’ll hear their most famous songs – basically THE BEST BITS, ALL OF THE TIME!

Purple Zeppelin

Touring for over 15 years and seen by more than six million people, live and on TV, Purple Zeppelin are four talented and versatile musicians. With decades of playing between them and thousands of gigs in the UK and overseas, every show is an unforgettable experience.

However, this is much more than just a great band performing all the 'Greatest Hits' - it’s a theatrical insight into these two giants of rock, complete with special effects, onstage 'artistic differences' and audience participation!

Twice voted Best UK Tribute Band, the band are genuine admirers of both Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin and with the accent firmly on entertainment this is a night not to be missed, complete with Ritchie Blackmore’s on stage antics, Jimmy Page’s twin neck Guitar and Theremin, a Drum Duet and a very special Violin Bow Solo!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come and experience the excitement of Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin in one mesmerizing show!

Tickets priced £29.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).