Bank Holiday memorial match and charity fundraiser at Ansty Sports Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunday 25th May – Starts at 12:30 PM Ansty Sports Club, Deaks Lane, RH17 5AS

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the success of last year’s event, we’re once again hosting a memorial football match in memory of Bolnore Village resident Jamie Forsyth, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 42 and sadly passed away in August 2023.

This day will be a chance to come together and remember Jamie on his birthday weekend - Sunday 25th May - at Ansty Sports Club, where he spent many years playing and managing football alongside his friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be plenty to enjoy throughout the day, including children’s arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, face painting, food and drink vans, and many other activities. The main event, a memorial football match will kick off at 2:00 pm. The bar will be open all day, serving until 11:00 pm.

Event 2024

This event is not only about celebrating Jamie’s life but also about raising money for two incredible charities: St Peter & St James Hospice and The Mary How Trust, while also helping to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

Chris Monk, one of the organisers and a close friend of Jamie, said:

“Last year was such a great success, raising over £4,000 for these two great charities. For this reason, and to allow ourselves to remember and celebrate Jamie, it has become an annual event, and we hope we can continue to attract the same amazing support.”

The event will open at 12:30 pm and run until 11:00 pm. Free parking is available on site.

To learn more about bowel cancer, visit: www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk