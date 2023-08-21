BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Bank Holiday weekend Wrestling in Brighton featuring Steel Cage Showdown.

Brighton’s first ever Steel Cage wrestling match comes to The Brighton Open Air Theatre.
By Chris EdenContributor
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:58 BST

Wembley Stadium is hosting the Biggest wrestling show for over 30 years when AEW fly in this Sunday.. BUT that's not the only huge wrestling show taking place. (August 27th)

kapow and SWF wrestling Uk bring their star studded show back to The Brighton Open Air Theatre for an amazing afternoon of wrestling action... with a difference as all the matches will take place inside a 15ft high steel cage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is NO other show like this anywhere on the South Coast and promoters promise that this is a show nobody will want to miss!!

With every match being different from pinfall finishes to wrestlers having to exit the cage by climbing over the top, this really is a spectacular event.

All the action starts at 2pm with doors opening at 1pm and tickets can be purchased online at Brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk

Related topics:BrightonWembley Stadium