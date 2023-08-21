Bank Holiday weekend Wrestling in Brighton featuring Steel Cage Showdown.

Brighton’s first ever Steel Cage wrestling match comes to The Brighton Open Air Theatre.

Wembley Stadium is hosting the Biggest wrestling show for over 30 years when AEW fly in this Sunday.. BUT that's not the only huge wrestling show taking place. (August 27th)

kapow and SWF wrestling Uk bring their star studded show back to The Brighton Open Air Theatre for an amazing afternoon of wrestling action... with a difference as all the matches will take place inside a 15ft high steel cage.

There is NO other show like this anywhere on the South Coast and promoters promise that this is a show nobody will want to miss!!

With every match being different from pinfall finishes to wrestlers having to exit the cage by climbing over the top, this really is a spectacular event.