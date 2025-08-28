Banned and sold out: Endless Brighton show shocks the art world!!

Every Artwork Sold at Endless Exhibition in Brighton Indelible Fine Art has announced that every piece in its latest exhibition by the British street artist Endless has sold just days after opening.

The Brighton gallery launched the show with a packed Private View that drew collectors, press, and art enthusiasts eager to see Endless’ now-famous Crotch Grab series, fresh from appearances at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence and the MOCO Museum in London. Red dots appeared almost immediately, and within days the entire collection was fully sold.

The sell-out capped weeks of build-up across the city, where Endless’ imagery dominated Brighton’s streets through murals, fly-posters, and provocative billboards. Guests at the launch were welcomed with whiskey cocktails provided by local favourite Cut Your Wolf Loose, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The evening also carried a dramatic twist: one of the performance models, posed shirtless on a plinth with mounted digital screens, fainted mid-performance. After a brief pause he was back on his feet, but the moment only amplified the intensity of the night.

“If an artwork gets banned from a billboard but sells out in a gallery, I’d say it’s doing its job.” said Dan Marsh Director of Indelible Fine Art. “If you can’t put it on a billboard, it probably belongs in a museum.”

With the collection now sold out, the Endless exhibition is already being hailed as one of Brighton’s most successful and memorable art events of the year.

