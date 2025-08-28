The Brighton gallery launched the show with a packed Private View that drew collectors, press, and art enthusiasts eager to see Endless’ now-famous Crotch Grab series, fresh from appearances at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence and the MOCO Museum in London. Red dots appeared almost immediately, and within days the entire collection was fully sold.

The sell-out capped weeks of build-up across the city, where Endless’ imagery dominated Brighton’s streets through murals, fly-posters, and provocative billboards. Guests at the launch were welcomed with whiskey cocktails provided by local favourite Cut Your Wolf Loose, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The evening also carried a dramatic twist: one of the performance models, posed shirtless on a plinth with mounted digital screens, fainted mid-performance. After a brief pause he was back on his feet, but the moment only amplified the intensity of the night.

“If an artwork gets banned from a billboard but sells out in a gallery, I’d say it’s doing its job.” said Dan Marsh Director of Indelible Fine Art. “If you can’t put it on a billboard, it probably belongs in a museum.”

With the collection now sold out, the Endless exhibition is already being hailed as one of Brighton’s most successful and memorable art events of the year.

1 . Contributed Endless mural on Jew Street Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Bazaar Pink by Endless Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Endless Crotch Grab Green Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Gilbert and George 50 anniversary piece Photo: Submitted