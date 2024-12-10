Barnaby's Lounge Big Band - charity concert in support of Hastings Surviving Christmas

Jazz & Swing time arrives at Henry Ward Hall on 22nd December at 4pm. This afternoon concert is being held especially with the whole community in mind. A truly accessible show. Read all information to find out why.

Raising funds for this years Hastings Surviving Christmas event at Held at His Place this year on 25th and 26th December. A safe space where people who would otherwise be lonely or isolated will be able to enjoy a community family Christmas.

Barnaby Big Band Christmas show will be performing at Henry Ward Hall on the 22nd Dec and is not to be missed.

Charntelle Duncan is the vocalist and her beautiful voice will resound spectacularly space known as Henry Ward Hall with its wooden concave ceiling adding to the acoustics of the building.

The band comprising of 17 professional musicians covering saxophone, trombones, piano, guitar, bass and drums. Will entertain you with Jazz and swing and you may find yourself toe taping or dancing in the isles.

Our venue seats up to 500 people when the balcony is in use to. Help make this the biggest fundraiser show we have yet to host and book your place know.

Truly accessible event: Safe space provided for streamed access to the show above is available on the ground floor cabaret style with big screen streaming the live performance upstairs. This space is on offer for anyone attending who may struggle with crowds, or noise levels. We appreciate that people with dementia and sensory needs enjoy music but do not always access events due to feeling they can not leave or stay quite or still. This space is on offer for anyone who would feel in need of this option. Please let us know when booking tickets if you require this seating.

Tickets:

Henry Ward Hall is named after the architect who designed this building. 'His Place' Formerly Robertson Street Congregational Church and URC

Standard: £12

OAP's and under 16s are £8

Careers and cared for tickets - purchase direct from His Place Cafe or tel 07944166351 or in person ask for Caroline or Nicky.

Career goes Free when proof provided at time of purchasing the 'CaredFor' ticket. carers card / proof of higher rate PIP / DLA intitlement. At time of booking tickets. Career tickets

Box office information:

Online:

Or 'Barbays Lounge 45, Robertson Street'

At 'The Cafe' His Place Robertson Street.

Where to find us and access:

Main entrance Robertson Street.

Stairlift access - Robertson Street.

Bookable wheelchair access from Cambridge Road.