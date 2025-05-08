'BASS BINGO' @ The Grasshopper Tilgate- Friday 23rd May 2025

By Nikhil Envy
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 11:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Big Bass, Huge Prizes and Charity Raffle Supporting 'TEN LITTLE TOES BABYBANK'

Bass Bingo - Friday 31st January 2025 from 6pm

@The Grasshopper, Tilgate Parade, Crawley, West Sussex

Tickets:

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE!GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE!
GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE!

https://fixr.co/event/bass-bingo-friday-23rd-may-the-grasshopper-tilgate-tickets-870481284

A Night of Bass, Bingo, and Big Prizes!

Get ready for a night of non-stop fun at Bass Bingo! Join us on Friday, 31st January 2025 at the Grasshopper Tilgate for an unforgettable evening filled with huge cash prizes, amazing DJs, and a massive sound system with festival-style lighting.

What to expect:

Bass Bingo Returns to Crawley on Friday 23rd May 2025, at The Grasshopper Tilgate!Bass Bingo Returns to Crawley on Friday 23rd May 2025, at The Grasshopper Tilgate!
Bass Bingo Returns to Crawley on Friday 23rd May 2025, at The Grasshopper Tilgate!

* Massive Prizes!: Win big with our huge cash prizes!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

* Killer Tunes: Dance the night away with the best DJs in the area.

* State-of-the-Art Sound System: Immerse yourself in the music with our incredible sound system and dazzling light show.

* Spacious Venue: Enjoy our huge bar area and private smoking garden, complete with heaters and shelter.

Image from the last Sold Out Bass Bingo Event! Tickets available via Fixr.co search 'BASS BINGO'Image from the last Sold Out Bass Bingo Event! Tickets available via Fixr.co search 'BASS BINGO'
Image from the last Sold Out Bass Bingo Event! Tickets available via Fixr.co search 'BASS BINGO'

* Raffle Supporting a Local Charity: we’re hosting a raffle to support @tenlittletoes_babybank for all the amazing work they do! If your a local business and wish to donate a prize drop a DM

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are just £20 and include 5 Games of Bingo , A Free Shot and Complimentary Snacks all evening.

Books of 5 additional games are £10 each available to purchase on the night!

Food available to purchase powered by local Caribbean Specialists @mommyskitchenuk

Don’t miss out on this epic night!

https://fixr.co/event/bass-bingo-friday-23rd-may-the-grasshopper-tilgate-tickets-870481284

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

#BassBingo #Tilgate #Crawley #Horsham #EastGrinstead #HaywardsHeath #BurgessHill #Brighton #Worthing #Shoreham #Lancing #Littlehampton #BognorRegis #Slinfold #ManningsHeath #Faygate #Warnham #BroadbridgeHeath #Ifield #Copthorne #TurnersHill #Balcombe #Ardingly #ForestRow #Edenbridge

Related topics:Tickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice