'BASS BINGO' @ The Grasshopper Tilgate- Friday 23rd May 2025
Bass Bingo - Friday 31st January 2025 from 6pm
@The Grasshopper, Tilgate Parade, Crawley, West Sussex
Tickets:
https://fixr.co/event/bass-bingo-friday-23rd-may-the-grasshopper-tilgate-tickets-870481284
A Night of Bass, Bingo, and Big Prizes!
Get ready for a night of non-stop fun at Bass Bingo! Join us on Friday, 31st January 2025 at the Grasshopper Tilgate for an unforgettable evening filled with huge cash prizes, amazing DJs, and a massive sound system with festival-style lighting.
What to expect:
* Massive Prizes!: Win big with our huge cash prizes!
* Killer Tunes: Dance the night away with the best DJs in the area.
* State-of-the-Art Sound System: Immerse yourself in the music with our incredible sound system and dazzling light show.
* Spacious Venue: Enjoy our huge bar area and private smoking garden, complete with heaters and shelter.
* Raffle Supporting a Local Charity: we’re hosting a raffle to support @tenlittletoes_babybank for all the amazing work they do! If your a local business and wish to donate a prize drop a DM
Tickets are just £20 and include 5 Games of Bingo , A Free Shot and Complimentary Snacks all evening.
Books of 5 additional games are £10 each available to purchase on the night!
Food available to purchase powered by local Caribbean Specialists @mommyskitchenuk
Don’t miss out on this epic night!
