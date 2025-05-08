'BASS BINGO' @ The Grasshopper Tilgate- Friday 23rd May 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Big Bass, Huge Prizes and Charity Raffle Supporting 'TEN LITTLE TOES BABYBANK'

Bass Bingo - Friday 31st January 2025 from 6pm

@The Grasshopper, Tilgate Parade, Crawley, West Sussex

Tickets:

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE!

https://fixr.co/event/bass-bingo-friday-23rd-may-the-grasshopper-tilgate-tickets-870481284

A Night of Bass, Bingo, and Big Prizes!

Get ready for a night of non-stop fun at Bass Bingo! Join us on Friday, 31st January 2025 at the Grasshopper Tilgate for an unforgettable evening filled with huge cash prizes, amazing DJs, and a massive sound system with festival-style lighting.

What to expect:

* Massive Prizes!: Win big with our huge cash prizes!

* Killer Tunes: Dance the night away with the best DJs in the area.

* State-of-the-Art Sound System: Immerse yourself in the music with our incredible sound system and dazzling light show.

* Spacious Venue: Enjoy our huge bar area and private smoking garden, complete with heaters and shelter.

Image from the last Sold Out Bass Bingo Event! Tickets available via Fixr.co search 'BASS BINGO'

* Raffle Supporting a Local Charity: we’re hosting a raffle to support @tenlittletoes_babybank for all the amazing work they do! If your a local business and wish to donate a prize drop a DM

Tickets are just £20 and include 5 Games of Bingo , A Free Shot and Complimentary Snacks all evening.

Books of 5 additional games are £10 each available to purchase on the night!

Food available to purchase powered by local Caribbean Specialists @mommyskitchenuk

Don’t miss out on this epic night!

https://fixr.co/event/bass-bingo-friday-23rd-may-the-grasshopper-tilgate-tickets-870481284

