Battle Choral Society Christmas concert
As ever, there is no charge, but requests for donations for both entrance and refreshments (in the form of wines and juices) during the interval.
Proceeds will be split between three charities. In addition there will be a raffle for Christmas hampers at £1 per ticket.
The concert will be in two halves, with a Baroque piece by Charpentier called Midnight Mass performed by the choir and soloists.
After the break the audience will be entertained by Christmas carols by soloists (Soprano: Grace Constable, Alto: Rebekah Gilbert, Tenor: Gary Marriott, and Bass: Peter Grevatt) and the choir.
The audience will also be invited to participate with some well-known carols. All this under the baton of the choir’s musical director, Vince Wade.
We look forward to welcoming you and your families on Saturday, December 14 at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church, Battle.