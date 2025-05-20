Battle Choral Society free concert

Battle Choral Society welcome you to a free concert of Haydn's The Seasons this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Haydn is a famous composer, The Seasons is a little known work by him. He had just completed The Creation and was exhausted, but was persuaded to write The Seasons. As the title suggests the work takes the audience through Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter and ends with an ascension to heaven, believed by some that Haydn saw this as his end. He did die shortly after completing the work.

Joined by soloists, the choir invites you to come to hear this work. There will be, as usual, no charge for this concert, but donations are invited for charitable causes. As is the habit now, there will be hampers to be won for which raffle tickets will be sold.

We look forward to welcoming you to the concert this Saturday at St Mary's Church, Upper Lake, Battle.