Battle Choral Society Mozart Requiem

By Andrew Knowles Baker
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2024, 03:46 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 10:26 BST
As the season changes and the leaves begin to fall thoughts often turn to Remembrance.

And to celebrate that this Saturday (October 26) Battle Choral Society will be performing one of the most moving pieces of music ever written; Mozart’s Requiem Mass in G (K623).

Battle’s church of St Mary the Virgin has been serving the community for over 900 years making it the perfect setting for a performance by this highly regarded choir under the direction of Vincent Wade.

The choir will be augmented by top soloists and musicians including – Yvonne Lloyd, Deidre Arratoon, Peter Gravatt and Gary Marriot plus musicians.

Battle Choral SocietyBattle Choral Society
Battle Choral Society

The mass was written in Mozart’s last years when his health was failing so on his death in 1791, at only 35 years of age, it served as his own requiem. His short but remarkably prodigious career started at the age of four and he composed his first opera at the age of 11.

The programme will also include Schubert’s glorious Mass in G (D167).

The concert begins at 7.30pm. In common with recent BCS events admission is free, enabling everyone to enjoy a wonderful evening of truly uplifting music in the very special setting of St Mary’s Church, Upper Lake, Battle.

Voluntary donations will be welcome for local charities and refreshments.

