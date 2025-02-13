Battle of giants set for American rumble spectacular in Haslemere

Wrestling fans are getting ready to rumble again when the giants of the grappling game return to the Haslemere Hall on February 21.

The action-packed Friday night spectacular will feature four of the biggest men in wrestling with more than 90st. pounding the boards in the top of the bill bout as the notorious tag team The Beards clash with Big Wade and “The Gladiator” Samson.

Individually, The Beards are the “Man Mountain” of the ring, mighty Karl Atlas, and "Maddog" Quinn. Collectively, they make up one of the most frightening combos in UK wrestling, while Atlas is ranked among the leading heavyweights in the Premier Wrestling Federation.

Former American NXT champion Oliver Grey, aka Joel Redman, had to pull out all the stops last year to beat off the challenge of Atlas for the PWF heavyweight title, while Atlas recently defeated the French flag bearer Zaeken in an international match.

Samson "The Gladiator"

The Beards, however, will have a fight on their hands against the team of Big Wade and Samson, and when the dust has settled on that the big men will be involved in the climax to the show, an all-in American rumble in which it is every man for himself with the wrestlers being eliminated by being thrown out the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is the winner.

The show will also feature a return fight to a finish between local favourite Harry Sefton and PWF lightweight champion David Lovejoy that has been simmering since Lovejoy defeated Sefton at the Haslemere Hall a year ago.

Tickets for the show that starts at 7.30 from the box office 01428 642161 or haslemerehall.com.