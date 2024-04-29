Battle residents transform £100k investment into stunning £1.5m house now up for raffle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are now raffling off the house for just £5 per ticket with Raffall, a trusted third-party platform who have hosted 17 successful house raffles to date, along with thousands of other raffles, with prizes including cars and holidays.

It all came about after watching a few too many episodes of Grand Designs. Despite some prior experience in property renovations, the couple had no background in building houses. Even so, shortly after their children began primary school, they put their cottage on the market and went about searching for a plot within their budget.

Eventually, they secured some land with the potential for the development of a small barn and a ‘new build’ property. After renovating the barn and then selling it off, they created the funds to build their first home.

This stunning property could be yours for just £5.

Three years later, their newfound passion for building led them to embark on a second self-build home in the stunning Battle area. However, shortly after the commencement of laying foundations, the sudden lockdowns were announced which created huge uncertainty and many challenges in navigating a building project.

Living on-site in two static caravans with their two sons, somehow, with their experience, sheer hard work, and a fantastic local team of tradesmen, they were able to move into part of the house by October of 2020. It was what they affectionately describe as their lockdown project!

They then spent the following 12 months finishing the rest of the house, landscaping the garden and installing the pool. Despite many challenges, limited finances, and no formal qualifications in the building industry, the couple's determination and efforts resulted in a fulfilling accomplishment.

“We’re extremely proud of this achievement; it is a wonderful family home that just a few years ago we could have only dreamt of owning. Despite our love for the house and location, we feel there is one more project left for both of us. Rather than selling the traditional way with an agent, we decided to raffle our house, allowing someone to win the property for just £5 and at the same time, raise money for some local homeless charities. We are thrilled at the prospect of handing over the keys to the lucky winners, plus raising money for some worthy causes,” said Bella

Courtyard and private oasis.

Located in a perfect setting of countryside and convenience, this home is just a mile from the historic town of Battle. The U-shaped design of the house offers numerous opportunities for a large family or even a multi-generational living arrangement.

When you take part in this fantastic prize draw for a chance to win a five-bedroom house with a swimming pool, you'll also be supporting two Sussex charities: The Matthew 25 Mission and Warming up the Homeless.

Use the code MISSION5FREE to boost fundraising for The Matthew 25 Mission by an extra 10% since they're now affiliates of the raffle. This local charity in Eastbourne is committed to aiding vulnerable and marginalised communities by addressing their physical, emotional, and social needs with care and empathy.

The prize includes stamp duty, legal fees, furnishings + £10k cash. Compared to the lottery you have a much higher chance of winning with the target of just 440,000 ticket sales.

Huge hallway doubles up as a family games area.

ENTER NOW and claim your FREE TICKETS with the BUNDLE PROMO RUNNING by scanning the QR code or visiting www.raffall.com/bellabee plus the MATTHEW25MISSION promo code will give you an extra 5 free tickets!