Bognor Regis Military Modelling and Wargaming Society are proud to announce that their annual show, "Battleground Bognor" will this year be held on Saturday 19th October between 10:30am and 4:00pm.

The venue is the club's usual meeting place - West Meads Community Centre, The Precinct, Bognor Regis, PO21 5SB.

There will a range of wargames on display, including some that you can try out yourself. As well as a display of fantastically detailed military models made by club members.

Specialist traders will be on hand should you wish to part with some cash, and will be able to advise you should you be a beginner or an old hand at modelling.

A superbly painted military bust

Entry is only £2.00, and refreshments are available.

Bognor Regis Military Modelling and Wargaming Society meets at West Meads Community Centre every Monday night from 7:30pm - 10:30pm, and each night has a £3.00 fee. A variety of different games and periods are played, as well as constructing and painting kits and busts. Your first three nights are free, so you are welcome to come along to see what we do.