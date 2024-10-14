Battleground Bognor returns to the south coast
The venue is the club's usual meeting place - West Meads Community Centre, The Precinct, Bognor Regis, PO21 5SB.
There will a range of wargames on display, including some that you can try out yourself. As well as a display of fantastically detailed military models made by club members.
Specialist traders will be on hand should you wish to part with some cash, and will be able to advise you should you be a beginner or an old hand at modelling.
Entry is only £2.00, and refreshments are available.
Bognor Regis Military Modelling and Wargaming Society meets at West Meads Community Centre every Monday night from 7:30pm - 10:30pm, and each night has a £3.00 fee. A variety of different games and periods are played, as well as constructing and painting kits and busts. Your first three nights are free, so you are welcome to come along to see what we do.