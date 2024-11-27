Battle’s first Community Assembly is a success

Following the success of the Hastings, Gensing and Ore Assemblies, thirteen people gathered on 17th November for a Community Assembly in Battle.

The meeting followed what is now standard practice for running Community Assemblies, conversations included Battle’s heritage status and the pressures of through-traffic causing congestion and pollution, the environmental specification and location of housing developments, water companies, the need for alternative strategies to tackle climate change, need for more community and youth involvement, a proposed booking system for the local waste & recycling centre, and the need to improve youth facilities in the town.

All agreed that the meeting was useful and was well run, all felt comfortable expressing their views. The meeting place was thought to be a good choice, and it was agreed that monthly meetings should take place. Donations were accepted to cover the cost of room hire, and it was agreed that participants would bring a friend next month and spread the word to other Battle groups.

The next meeting will be 15th December, 4pm at Battle Memorial Hall. All welcome