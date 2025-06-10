BBC Gastronaut, Stefan Gates, brings the perfect summer holiday treat to The Hawth: Rude Science Returns!

Brace yourselves for TV Gastronaut Stefan Gates’ revolutionary, high-tech, highly-explosive new show, packed with outrageous science stunts. Rude Science comes to The Hawth Crawley on Sunday 27 July with performances at 11.30am and 3pm.

On the surface, it’s a riot of disgusting experiments built to delight young audiences, but under the bonnet it’s a brilliantly-constructed curriculum-driven science communication adventure designed to inspire Britain’s kids with a lasting fascination for science.

It’s based on the Rude Science book (Quadrille) and following huge sell-out shows at science festivals across the UK, it’s heading out on national tour, which comes to The Hawth Crawley this July after its sell-out success in 2024.

Expect enormous bottoms, f*rt machines, snot cocktails, vast whoopee cushions, pee-powered fireworks and ear-wax-oozing mannequins - transforming complex science into educational hilarity.

Stefan is a multi-award-winning STEM author and CBBC writer/presenter, and his high-octane, un-patronising delivery is adored by young audiences.

Stefan has written and presented twenty TV series (five for CBBCincluding, Incredible Edibles, Gastrolab and Gastronuts) and is a STEM author of twelve books (including Fartology and Science You Can Eat). His internationally-renowned stage shows headline the most prestigious science events in the world for the Royal Institution, Royal Society, BBC Live, Big Bang Fair, Science Museum, Wellcome and hundreds of science festivals.

Tickets priced £21 for adults, £19 for children and £76 for a family of Four are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).