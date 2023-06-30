BBC Good Food Festival returns to Goodwood Racecourse this August

The BBC Good Food Festival will be returning to the iconic Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex for the second year running, from August 18 to 20 2023.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, which brought together foodies, chefs and producers from across the UK, this year's three-day festival promises to be even bigger with more cooking inspiration, culinary delights, entertainment and food galore. Visitors can expect to discover award-winning street food, hand-picked food and drink producers, family activities, drinks masterclasses, Q&As, book signings, live music and more.

A new addition for 2023 will be The Festival Kitchen where there will be live demonstrations throughout the three days. Hosted by self-taught chef Marcus Bean, The Festival Kitchen will showcase top culinary tips and tricks from a fantastic line-up of guest chefs including West Sussex’ own Kenny Tutt.

At the Let’s Talk Food Stage, visitors can hear from well-known chefs in a series of fascinating talks and Q&A sessions with TV Presenter, Chris Bavin. Guests will include food blogger Becky Excell, MasterChef winner Aaron Middleton and winner of The Great Cookbook Challenge, Dominique Woolf.

BBC Good Food Festival at Goodwood

Taste and explore mouth-watering artisan food and drink at the BBC Good Food Market, where there are plenty of opportunities to sample and buy directly from the producers and meet the innovators behind the brands. Go on a gastronomic journey in the Street Food Village and enjoy everything from wood-fired pizzas, pies and Korean fried chicken to craft beer and cocktails.

The BBC Good Food Festival is a perfect day out for foodies and families alike. Roll out the picnic blankets and soak up the festival fun in the Sussex sunshine whilst listening to live music from the likes of John Clapper, The Estrellas and Polka Dots Duo. Perfect for the whole family (even the dog), there will be plenty of crafts and activities including biscuit decorating and jewellery making. Plus, the popular EBike test track will be returning to the Goodwood Racecourse for 2023 giving visitors the chance to test and try the latest electric bikes.

Event sponsors Lexus will also be back this year with a display of their latest vehicles including the All-New RZ. Looking for an extra special day out? Visitors can get to test-drive the vehicles for themselves on the picturesque and private grounds of the Goodwood Estate.

"We are thrilled to be returning to Goodwood for the second year running," said Rachael Bosshardt, Event Director for BBC Good Food. "Last year's festival was a huge success, and we can't wait to build on that this year. With even more exciting entertainment, shopping, mouth-watering food and culinary talent, this is an event not to be missed. It’s going to be a glorious day out for all.”

Tickets are available online now. Adult tickets cost just £12.50 with a family ticket for £20 (2 adults and up to three children) and children under 17 go free. Group tickets are also available.