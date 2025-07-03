BBC Radio garden expert at St Michael's Hospice Open Garden next weekend

In need of some gardening tips? Budding gardeners are invited to the St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens in St Leonards on Sea, on Saturday 12th July, for a day of inspiration, expert advice and tips to make the most of your green spaces.

Renowned BBC Radio garden expert, Jean Griffin will be joining the Hospice in their own gardens on Upper Maze Hill, and on hand to answer any questions or help solve some green fingered conundrums! She will be hosting Q&A sessions with some of her BBC Radio colleagues at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

You can submit your questions in advance - just email the Hospice at [email protected]; to ensure Jean doesn’t miss any of the things you’d like advice on.

With beautiful grounds to explore and expert knowledge on offer, the St Leonards on Sea Open Gardens is perfect for families, gardening enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a tranquil afternoon out.

For more information about Open Gardens tickets and the rest of the gardens opening on that date, visit their website: stmichaelshospice.com/event/open-gardens-2025