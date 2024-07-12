Be uplifted in Uckfield with Victoria Pavilion Arts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victoria Pavilion Arts, a community arts project based in Uckfield is holding a summer exhibition entitled ‘UPLIFT’ in aid of its Arts for Wellbeing Project.

Victoria Pavilion Arts is a project delivered by Sussex Support Service in Uckfield. The project runs twice weekly ‘Arts for Wellbeing’ activities for the whole community to support good mental health, encourage social interaction and increase access to the arts. It provides employment, exhibiting and training opportunities for local artists and regularly holds popular Artist & Makers fairs in its beautiful ‘pop-up’ gallery space with fabulous views over the South Downs.

Helen, the Arts Development Coordinator,hopes that this latest exhibition, which features the work of 18 local professional artists and over 60 artworks, will help to raise funds for the Arts for Wellbeing programme. “Our Arts for Wellbeing” programme has grown rapidly in the last 2 years and we are struggling to meet demand and support all the people we know would like to take part and could benefit enormously from the sessions” The twice weekly workshops provide participants the chance to create, connect with others, develop skills and confidence and most of all, experience a few hours respite from daily concerns. “We support people facing various life challenges; bereavement, anxiety, loneliness, long-term illness and caring responsibilities to name but a few, and for many, these weekly sessions have become a real life-line.”

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to see a wide range of beautiful, inspiring pieces at prices to suit every pocket, including limited edition prints and cards as well as original artworks. Helen encourages everyone to come along and have a look at the incredible talent we have on our doorstep “Artists need our support more than ever at the moment so even buying just a card will help support their business and our project – we also have incredible cakes for sale in our pop-up café – definitely an event for everyone to enjoy!”

A few of the artworks on display at the Uplift Exhibition

Helen said, “ The theme 'UPLIFT’ was chosen as it represents the benefits we aim to achieve in our Arts for Wellbeing sessions and the emotions we encounter from those taking part: a boost to mind and body, increased confidence, cheerfulness and optimism. It also reflects our wider organisational mission to improve and raise individual and community wellbeing.

⁠The exhibition will take place at Victoria Pavilion in Uckfield from July 13th -14th

The venue is fully accessible and has ample parking just outside. It is a family friendly space and dogs are welcome too. Refreshments will be available in the cafe area throughout the exhibition.

Entry is free but donations are welcomed and support fundraising efforts.

Find out more about the exhibition, participating artists and Arts for Wellbeing project at https://www.sussexsupportservice.com/victoriapavilionarts.