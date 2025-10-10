Beast, angel and madman; the controversial truth about Dylan Thomas - Chichester Literary Society talk

Josh Brown will present Dylan Thomas as a revolutionary figure in modern literature who democratised poetry, leading the way for performance poetry and Rap, with a uniquely personal view of the world, based on political conviction and ancient bardic traditions reshaped for the modern era.

Doors open at 1.30pm for 2pm presentation.

Visitors very welcome.

£8 on the door.

Large free car park and bus stop outside the venue.

More information on the Society and speaker at www.chichesterliterarysociety.org