Beast, angel and madman; the controversial truth about Dylan Thomas - Chichester Literary Society talk
Josh Brown will present Dylan Thomas as a revolutionary figure in modern literature who democratised poetry, leading the way for performance poetry and Rap, with a uniquely personal view of the world, based on political conviction and ancient bardic traditions reshaped for the modern era.
Doors open at 1.30pm for 2pm presentation.
Visitors very welcome.
£8 on the door.
Large free car park and bus stop outside the venue.
More information on the Society and speaker at www.chichesterliterarysociety.org