Beast, angel and madman; the controversial truth about Dylan Thomas - Chichester Literary Society talk

By Lois Coulthart
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 16:22 BST
Josh Brown will present Dylan Thomas as a revolutionary figure in modern literature who democratised poetry, leading the way for performance poetry and Rap, with a uniquely personal view of the world, based on political conviction and ancient bardic traditions reshaped for the modern era.

Doors open at 1.30pm for 2pm presentation.

Visitors very welcome.

£8 on the door.

Large free car park and bus stop outside the venue.

More information on the Society and speaker at www.chichesterliterarysociety.org

