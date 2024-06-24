Beauty, creativity, Horsham's the place to be
and live on Freeview channel 276
Horsham Artists present the second half of their annual Art Trail, with 45 artists taking part at 13 venues in and around Horsham, on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30.
Regular followers of the Trail will spot several well-established painters, ceramicists, sculptors, and jewellery makers, but there is also a number of new artists, from painters to photographers, hosting in new venues.
Among these are Rescue cat and Rusper painter Samsang (Venue 6) and painter Nikki Rose (venue 12) in Rusper and Goose Green respectively, on the outer edges of the Trail. The newish venue 1, upstairs at John Lewis’s, features five artists this weekend, painters Fiona Hooper, Emma Gillo and Katy Edgington, and textile artist Vicky Glyn, as well as House Portrait artist Esther Clark van Oostrum.
And there are lots more exciting artists on the trail!
All artists would love to talk to you about their work. And you might want to buy a gift or two (get your Christmas shopping done early?). You might even want to treat yourself!
But while there is art to suit all budgets you are under no obligation at all to buy – you are very welcome just to look, chat and enjoy the day. To add to the enjoyment level, many venues offer refreshments, once again supporting The Samaritans.
The Art Trail by Horsham Artists, showcases a wide variety of arts, crafts, and creativity. Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30, from 10am to 5pm (Venue 1 at John Lewis’s from 9am, and on Sunday until 3.30pm).
For further details please see horshamartists.org.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.