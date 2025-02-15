Beckley Village Voice

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

09.05.1960- Minutes of a meeting of the management committee. Present Dr SF Mitchell (chair), Mrs P Brown, Mrs E Bull, Mrs Downton, Mrs E Edwards, Mrs Fotheringham-Parker, Messrs Comport, D Edwards, A Larkin, Patton, Russell & LA Smith, Col D Campbell (hon Treasurer) and Mr EM Neave (Hon sec).

1- Election of Chairman. It was unanimously resolved that Dr SF Mitchell be elected chairman for the current year.

2-Qustion of election of vice-chairman. The committee considered the desirability of electing a vice-chairman but took no action.

3-Co-optation of additional members. It was unanimously resolved that Major De Pree and Mr Hugh Brooking be co-opted as members of the committee.

4-Appointment of additional members by organisations. The Hon sec reported that, in addition to those reported at the annual general meeting on April 25th last, the following members of the committee had been appointed to represent the organisations by their names:-Mrs E Edwards- The Church Working Party, Mrs Patton-The Parochial Church Council, Mrs C Russel- Toc H, Mr LA Smith-The Cricket Club, Mr A Larkin- The horticultural Society. It was also reported that the Methodist Chapel and the Bowls club had applied pursuant to the Trust deed to be added to the list of organisations entitled to appoint a representative member of the committee and that subject to

Their applications being granted, The Methodist Chapel had provisionally selected Mrs E Bull and the bowls Club had similarly selected Mr D Edwards as their representatives. It was unanimously resolved –(there being thirteen members present out of a total membership of sixteen) That , pursuant to Clause 4 of the Trust Deed, The Beckley Methodist Chapel and the Beckley Bowls Club be each allowed to appoint a representative member of this committee. (To be effective this resolution requires to be approved in writing by the minister of Education).

5- Ordinary meetings of the committee. Resolved that ordinary meetings of the committee be held on the second Monday in each of the months January, April, July, and October.

6-Confirmation of appointments of officers. Resolved- that the committee confirm the appointment of the undermentioned Honorary Officers and of the caretaker (Mr Short):- Hon Treasurer- Lt Col D Campbell, Hon Sec –Mr Edwin M Neave.

7- Appointment of Auditor. It was decided to defer until January next the question of appointing an auditor.

8- Quorum committee. Resolved - that eight members of the committee shall form a quorum.

9-Plaque on the wall. The committee discussed the question of engaging a sign writer to inscribe the plaque to be erected on the East wall of the hall and the type of lettering to be used. It was decided to authorise the chairman, Col Campbell, and Mr C Russell to determine the type of lettering and to instruct Mr Fullock of Rye.

!0-Plaque on piano.-It was agreed that Mr Fullock be asked also to advise on the plaque for the piano.

11. Provision of indoor noticeboard. The secretary was requested to communicate with Mr Fox.

TO BE CONTINUED!!!!!

BHS- Josh Sparkes is coming home to give a talk on Perennial vegetables. As we all know Joshua’s talks are fascinating and well worth attending The talk will be @ Beckley village hall 7pm on Saturday Feb 22nd and is free to Beckley Horticultural members. A small fee for is payable for anyone else. Refreshments will be served.

Sunday 23rd Feb for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Coffee morning 1 @Beckley Village Hall on Mar 4th @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall in aid of Beckley WI, books and bric-a brac as always.

Coffee morning 2 in aid of Marie Curie at Peasmarsh Hall 7th March 10.30-12.30.

Divas Night- Our village Divas are at it again! The next fundraising night will be Sat 29th March 7pm @ the hall. It will be a Sea themed evening of Fun , Frolics and Fish! The evening will featuring the Pett Slip Bouys and The Rye Bay Crew singing sea themed songs! Fish and chips will be on offer for those who pre-book and of course there will be a fun raffle & bar. Tickets will be on sale at £25 to include fish and chip supper. Look out for ticket sale info.

Co-op- do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Sunday Feb 23rd @8am & 10am. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

New Parish Electoral Roll. The PCC have to create a completely new parish electoral roll and anyone who wishes to be included must renew or join before 23 march. Please see Sister Liz for forms.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back on 7th march and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is March 13th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

Trefoil meet on Monday 17th March @ Beckley village hall 2pm . New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

March 17th Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Beckley History Society meet again on March 28th for “Riot & Rumpus” - tales of Northiam and beyond by Jenny Collett. Then again on May 30th Old Winchelsea by David Dennis. The March meeting is also the AGM. Please consider whether you might be willing to stand for election to the Society's Committee. There are usually 4 committee meetings each year. As well as dealing with setting up meetings and future planning, the knowledge and memories of some committee members can result in some interesting sessions.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is still the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society, Self-Defence. Beckley Players as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected] phone Mary Howse 01797 260213 for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.

Friends of Beckley Church are a friendly group and if you would like to join them in raising funds for a much needed new church roof please call Mike on 260525 for further details

The Flexi bus is a great service that allows you to pre book your local bus trips . FlexiBus is a flexible, on-demand rideshare service, for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations for £3 fare . FlexiBus links people to our improved conventional bus services. further details are on ESCC website or ring 01273078203.