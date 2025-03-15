Beckley village voice

21.03.25

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

11.07.1960. Minutes of the management committee held at 8.15pm. Continued

8-Rating liability. It was reported that the Battle Rural District Council had agreed to an abatement of half of the General Rate due in respect of the hall for the year ending on the 31st March 1961; this reduces the rate payment for the current year only and application for an abatement for the following year should be made in April 1961. 9-Schedule A Income Tax. The Hon sec reported that the Inspector of Taxes had intimated that no Schedule A Tax would be charged on the hall in view of its charitable purposes. 10-Govermnet grant. The Hon Treasurer reported that he had received the balance amounting to £185 of the Government Grant towards the cost of erecting the hall and that this put the committees funds in credit to the extent of £54/6/3. Mr Patton stated that he had tried to secure a grant on the cost of the hut and on the contractors claim to be paid an additional sum of £97 for the roof tiles, but the Ministry of Education would not depart from its fixed rule not to pay grant on expenditure incurred over and above the estimate approved by the Ministry. 11-Delivery of Stage Lighting Equipment and Additional Chairs. I was reported that, with the exception of two items, the stage lighting equipment had been delivered by the Strand Electric & Engineering Co Ltd, and that the additional chairs purchased by the Horticultural Society had been placed in the committees custody. 12- Indoor Noticeboard. The indoor notice board having been placed in position, it was decided that notices should not be affixed thereto except on the authority of a member or officer of the committee. 13-Plaque on the wall. The hon Treasurer reported that now that funds were available arrangements would be made with Mr Fullock of Rye for an inscription on the plaque to be erected inside the hall.14-Review of the Hiring Charges. The minutes of the hiring charge subcommittee at a meeting held on 31st May were read and a lengthy discussion ensued as to the steps to be taken to cover the estimated annual deficiency of approx. £100, after which it was resolved nem.con. that with a view to filling the anticipated gap between income and expenditure but without further reviewing the existing hire charges a small sub-committee comprising the undermentioned be appointed to consider ways and means of raising the requisite annual amount, namely:-Mrs Fotheringham-Parker, Mrs Patton, Major De Pree, Mr Duffus and the Hon sec. 15- Dances and Whist Drives promoted by the committee. It was resolved that Mrs Broomfield, Mrs Albert Juden, Mr Catt and Mr Ron Juden be warmly thanked for their services in organising Whist Drives during the past winter and that they be requested to perform the same valuable services during the ensuing 12 months, with the assistance of Mr LA Smith. It was also resolved that Mr R Juden and Mr D Edwards be similarly thanked for organising the committees dances and asked to continue to do so. 16-Sale of Intoxicants. The committee again discussed whether the sale of intoxicants at the hall should be permitted and consideration was again deferred for a report by the hon sec. on the legal requirements and the likelihood of securing the co-operation of a licensee. 17- Performing rights society. The Hon sec. was instructed to apply to the Sussex Rural Community Council for the registration of the hall with the Performing Rights Society for a licence to perform Musical compositions controlled by the society.

Tell us your club news.

Beckley History Society News. Friday 28 March is their AGM. Keith Ford, who has been their Treasurer for the past 9 years has decided it is time to hand over to someone else. The society thank him for his care of its finances over the years. If any member wishes to put their name forward for the committee they will be very welcome to stand for election. All nominations must be received no later than Friday 21 March. The AGM will be followed by the speaker for the evening. Jenny Collett is the Historian and Archivist of Northiam Conservation Society. Her talk ‘Riot & Rumpus’ is based on Northiam and surrounds. Guests may attend- the visitor charge is £3. Subscriptions are due 1 April (£5). Our Treasurer will be happy to receive these at the meeting on 28 March if you are attending. Future speakers are on 30th May David Dennis will talk about Old Winchelsea. He will look at the changes in coastline over the centuries. On November 21 (please note this is 3rd Friday of the month) a talk about The Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

A message from the Diamond Divas…Grab your tickets for the musical evening on March 29th @ Beckley Village hall featuring the Pett Slip Buoys and the Rye Bay Crew before we run out! Every event the Diamond Divas put on is to raise money for Beckley Village Hall. Beckley Village Hall has long been the heart of our community—a space where friends gather, families celebrate, and local groups come together. From fitness classes and children’s activities to social clubs and special events, the hall is a vital hub for our village. But right now, it faces a serious challenge. Rising energy costs, increasing insurance fees, and a decline in bookings are putting its future at risk. Without support, we could struggle to keep the doors open and the lights on. This hall belongs to all of us, and we need your help to ensure it remains a thriving part of Beckley. Whether through donations, fundraising efforts, or simply spreading the word, every little bit makes a difference. If you’ve ever attended an event, used the hall’s facilities, or simply appreciated having this space available, now is the time to step forward. Let’s work together to keep Beckley Village Hall running—not just for today, but for generations to come. Please see FB or Natasha, Zoe, Sarah Batehup or Tina for tickets.

Sunday 23rd March for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Coffee morning @Beckley Village Hall on April 1st @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall, books and bric-a brac as always.

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is April 10th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

Trefoil meet on Monday 21st April @ Beckley village hall 2pm . New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

April 21st Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Calling all groups! Beckley Annual Parish Meeting is to be held on Thursday 29th May @ 6.30pm for 7pm in the village hall. Local groups and organisations are invited to attend and perhaps say a few words about what they do and how residents can be a part of their community. If your group would like to take up this opportunity to talk to the residents please contact [email protected]. All residents are invited and refreshments will be available.

Organist. Can you play the organ? Beckley and Peasmarsh churches are looking for someone to paly at their 10am services. If you can help out occasionally please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Co-op- do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Sunday March 23rd @8am & 10am. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

New Parish Electoral Roll. The PCC have to create a completely new parish electoral roll and anyone who wishes to be included must renew or join before 23rd march. Please see Sister Liz for forms.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back April 4th and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

BHS-Their next event organised by the horticultural society will be their SPRING SHOW on Saturday 17th May entries from 10am but show starts @ 2pm.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]