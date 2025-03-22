Beckley Village Voice

28.03.25

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

02.08.1960-Special Finance Sub-committee meeting held at Kings Bank Farm. Present Mrs Fotheringham –Parker, Mrs Patton, Major De Pree, Messrs Duffus and Neave. Major De Pree was elected chairman. The sub-committee considered ways of bridging the gap between income and expenditure which the management committee had estimated to be about £100 per annum. It was decided to submit to the management committee for its consideration the following projects:- Entertainments (a) that the Beckley Players be requested to give the profit of one performance every year. (b) That a benefit night be organised by a joint sub-committee representing the management committee and the Beckley Players. (c) That on two nights a month the management committee organise “Old Time”, modern and country dancing with facilities and instruction. Support by Subscription-that all adults in Beckley be invited by a short and carefully worded letter (sent in the names of every member and officer of the committee) to become Subscribing Supporters of the village hall at a minimum of 2/6 per annum. Note:- There are about 650 adult residents; in the majority of cases there are two or more to a house. The suggestion is that every one of the 25 members and officers of the committee without exception should be asked (a) to take a share in delivering to each adult resident a copy of the printed letter and in following up a week later with a visit to secure a subscription from as many adults as possible and (b) in subsequent years to collect from the subscribing supporters. This should mean, in the first year, delivering letters to a subsequently visiting 360 houses (i.e. 15 houses by each member and officer of the committee) and in subsequent years visiting to collect from (say) ten houses. It is suggested that the secretary should allocate the houses among the members and officers either by names or addresses or by area but names and addresses would be preferable reducing the risk of omissions. It is also suggested that a list of Fixtures at the village hall be taken round by collectors. The sub-committee did not discuss “Junior Supporters” but the management committee may like to do so. This supporter’s scheme might well be augmented by the seven year covenant scheme of donations, in the case of those supporters who pay income tax at the standard rate (i.e. at present 7/9 in the £). Under this system an annual payment by a supporter of £1 would secure to the hall funds of £1/12/0. Help by Hall Users. Regular hirers of the hall be asked to raise contributions towards the Committees income. Lottery of a Premium Bond, That lotteries be promoted at regular intervals on the lines permitted by the Small Lotteries and Gaming Act of 1956. Publicity. That the availability of the hall for hiring be advertised on the hall notice board and in “Fixtures” and by notifying Seeboard and other bodies which might hire for demonstrations. Produce Sales. That the Beckley Horticultural Society be asked to permit the Management Committee to have a produce stall in aid of the Village Hall at each Summer Flower Show and fete.

Beckley History Society News. TONIGHT, Friday 28 March is their AGM. Keith Ford, who has been their Treasurer for the past 9 years has decided it is time to hand over to someone else. The society thank him for his care of its finances over the years. If any member wishes to put their name forward for the committee they will be very welcome to stand for election. All nominations must be received no later than Friday 21 March. The AGM will be followed by the speaker for the evening. Jenny Collett is the Historian and Archivist of Northiam Conservation Society. Her talk ‘Riot & Rumpus’ is based on Northiam and surrounds. Guests may attend- the visitor charge is £3. Subscriptions are due 1 April (£5). Our Treasurer will be happy to receive these at the meeting on 28 March if you are attending. Future speakers are on 30th May David Dennis will talk about Old Winchelsea. He will look at the changes in coastline over the centuries. On November 21 (please note this is 3rd Friday of the month) a talk about The Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

A message from the Diamond Divas…on Saturday March 29th @ Beckley Village hall there is a musical evening featuring the Pett Slip Buoys and the Rye Bay Crew which has sold out! Every event the Diamond Divas put on is to raise money for Beckley Village Hall. Beckley Village Hall has long been the heart of our community—a space where friends gather, families celebrate, and local groups come together. From fitness classes and children’s activities to social clubs and special events, the hall is a vital hub for our village. But right now, it faces a serious challenge. Rising energy costs, increasing insurance fees, and a decline in bookings are putting its future at risk. Without support, we could struggle to keep the doors open and the lights on. This hall belongs to all of us, and we need your help to ensure it remains a thriving part of Beckley. Whether through donations, fundraising efforts, or simply spreading the word, every little bit makes a difference. If you’ve ever attended an event, used the hall’s facilities, or simply appreciated having this space available, now is the time to step forward. Let’s work together to keep Beckley Village Hall running—not just for today, but for generations to come. Please see FB or Natasha, Zoe, Sarah Batehup or Tina for tickets.

Coffee morning@Beckley Village Hall on April 1st @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall, books and bric-a brac as always.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back April 4th and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is April 10th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

Trefoil meet on Monday 21st April @ Beckley village hall 2pm . New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

April 21st Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Sunday 27th April for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Calling all groups! Beckley Annual Parish Meeting is to be held on Thursday 29th May @ 6.30pm for 7pm in the village hall. Local groups and organisations are invited to attend and perhaps say a few words about what they do and how residents can be a part of their community. If your group would like to take up this opportunity to talk to the residents please contact [email protected]. All residents are invited and refreshments will be available.

Organist. Can you play the organ? Beckley and Peasmarsh churches are looking for someone to paly at their 10am services. If you can help out occasionally please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Co-op- do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Sunday March 30th @8am. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

BHS-Their next event organised by the horticultural society will be their SPRING SHOW on Saturday 17th May entries from 10am but show starts @ 2pm.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a new FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]