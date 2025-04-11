Beckley Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

18.4.25

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year I have been given access to the minutes from when the village centre in Beckley was rebuilt in its present location in 1960 so there maybe some familiar names!

7. Dances promoted by the committee. It was reported that Mr Ron Juden & Mr D Edwards would continue to organise the committee dances. At the committee’s request Mr Edwards agreed to see that the dances were advertised in the Fixtures and Mr Catt undertook to discuss with the dance organisers and the caretaker the improvement for both dancing and badminton of the condition of the floor, it being of the opinion of the committee that the floor should be washed at least once a month. The chairman stated that Mr Short had asked to be relieved from attendance until a late hour at the committee’s dances and had stated that he and Mrs Short did not wish in future to provide refreshments. Resolved to release Mr Short from attendance after the dances have begun, to reduce the provision of refreshments to slab cake, biscuits and soft drinks and to ask Mr Edwards to secure a volunteer to provide and dispense these refreshments. It was suggested that periodically an evening be set aside for playing Pop Records and informal dancing and the committee agreed in principle subject to prior approval of details by the chairman. 8-Whist drives promoted by the committee. It was reported that Mr LA Smith , Mrs Broomfield and Mrs A Juden had agrees to organise the committees whist drives but that Mr Smith would not be able to do so on account of illness. Mr Larkin undertook to take the place of Mr Smith. 9- Premium bond lotteries. The secretary reported that the management committee had been registered by the Battle R.D.C. for the promotion of lotteries and that Col. Campbell had been furnished with the necessary particulars to enable him to proceed. 10-Dancing instruction sessions. Mr Duffus reported on the difficulties of obtaining the services of instructors in Old Time and Modern Dancing and suggestions were made for overcoming them. In order to ascertain the numbers likely to take part it was decided to invite would be dancers to put their names down on lists in suitable shops, to reduce the price of admission to school children from 2/6d to 1/3d and to hold the dances alternate Thursdays at 7.30pm. 11-Sussex Rural Community Council. An invitation was submitted from the SRCC to affiliate or to become Associate Members at an annual fee of 10/- or £1 respectively. Resolved to pay affiliation fee of 10/- per annum. 12 Appeal against Rating Assessment. The secretary reported that he had looked at a number of Village Halls in the Battle Rural District in order to compare their rating assessments with that of the Beckley Hall and stated that a comparison did not in his opinion support a contention that the assessment of the Beckley Hall at £75 Gross and £48 Rateable was excessive. He also stated that when he previously compared the assessment with those of certain houses in Beckley , suggesting that the hall was over-assessed compared with such houses, he had overlooked the fact that such a comparison was not at present a valid one owing to the fact that properties other than houses had recently been reassessed nationally but houses had not. Resolved that in the circumstances the objection to the assessment of the hall be withdrawn. 13- Shrubs for the hall garden. The committee of the Horticultural Society recommended that Forsythia be planted along the west boundary fence and Cotoneaster Horizontalis against the west wall of the building but that instead of shrubs Spring flowering bulbs, Rose bushes, Lavender, Heaths and Kurume Azaleas be planted in front of the building at an estimated cost of approx. £16. The committee considered this expenditure was not justified and approved the suggested planting of the west fence and west wall with Forsythia and Cotoneaster respectively and of the forecourt with such shrubs as Choisya Ternata , Skimmia Japonica, Viburnum Fragans, Hydrangea, Lilacs, Weigela, Buddlia Globosa, Lavender and the tree and shrubs from the old hall, if available. 14- Minor decisions. The committee approved of accommodation being found in the kitchen and shed for WI crockery, more coat hooks being provided at the south end of the hall and the erection of a light fence round the steps to the oil heater.

Happy Easter to all our readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey ready to represnt GB in Poland

The church is in need of a couple of church wardens. If you think you can help please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Trefoil meet on Monday 21st April @ Beckley village hall 2pm . New members welcome. 01797 260537 or [email protected]

April 21st Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Sunday 27th April for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep a look out for the next event!!!! Every event the Diamond Divas put on is to raise money for Beckley Village Hall. Beckley Village Hall has long been the heart of our community—a space where friends gather, families celebrate, and local groups come together. From fitness classes and children’s activities to social clubs and special events, the hall is a vital hub for our village. But right now, it faces a serious challenge. Rising energy costs, increasing insurance fees, and a decline in bookings are putting its future at risk. Without support, we could struggle to keep the doors open and the lights on. This hall belongs to all of us, and we need your help to ensure it remains a thriving part of Beckley. Whether through donations, fundraising efforts, or simply spreading the word, every little bit makes a difference. If you’ve ever attended an event, used the hall’s facilities, or simply appreciated having this space available, now is the time to step forward. Let’s work together to keep Beckley Village Hall running—not just for today, but for generations to come.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back May 2nd and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

Coffee morning@Beckley Village Hall on May 6th @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall, books and bric-a brac as always.

The Beckley Lunch is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is May 8th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BHS-Their next event organised by the horticultural society will be their SPRING SHOW on Saturday 17th May entries from 10am but show starts @ 2pm.

Big Cream Tea event- hosted by little Gate Farm on Sunday May 18th. Its £15pp and includes unlimited tea! Tickets must be booked in advance www.littlegate.org.uk . They are also hosting a charity Ball in Battle on Fri May 23rd. For more information please see the website. On the 7th June 11-5pm it’s the annual Summer Saturday event. £2 per adult, children free, Music, food, Entertainment, crafts, raffle refreshments etc. Open to everyone @ Horseshoe Lane site.

Beckley History Society News. Subscriptions were due on 1st April (£5). Our Treasurer will be happy to receive these at any meeting you are attending. Future speakers are on 30th May when David Dennis will talk about Old Winchelsea. He will look at the changes in coastline over the centuries. On November 21 (please note this is 3rd Friday of the month) a talk about The Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Calling all groups! Beckley Annual Parish Meeting is to be held on Thursday 29th May @ 6.30pm for 7pm in the village hall. Local groups and organisations are invited to attend and perhaps say a few words about what they do and how residents can be a part of their community. If your group would like to take up this opportunity to talk to the residents please contact [email protected]. All residents are invited and refreshments will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TGN has suspended its plastic plant pot recycling scheme so please do not leave any pots behind the village hall for the time being. Thank you.

Organist. Can you play the organ? Beckley and Peasmarsh churches are looking for someone to play at their 10am services. If you can help out occasionally please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Two of the Explorers from 1st Rye Scout Group have been selected to represent Great Britain in Poland at the end of April. Harvey and Ollie will compete in the European Sprint Duathlon. They will be taking on an incredible challenge: a 5k run, 20km bike ride, and a 2.5km run. This is an amazing achievement, and 1st Rye couldn’t be prouder of them both. You can help support 1st Rye scouts (where many of Beckley youngsters attend) through the Co-op. Do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are on Fri 18th good Friday 12pm service, sat 19th April Messy Easter @ 2pm. Sun 20th @8am, Sun 27th @ 8am NB it may be necessary to move some services to Peasmarsh due to the roof works. For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 or [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open Day- Beckley preschool are holding an open day on Tue 10th June between 1.45pm and 2.45pm. Parents and their children are welcome to come along and meet our amazing staff. For further information email [email protected] Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.