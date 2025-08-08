Beckley Village Voice

15.8.25

Support our village Hall with the local Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.

Please note Beckley Village hall has a new booking email [email protected] if you wish to hire the hall.

Little Gate Farm. On the 16th Aug 11-5pm why not join them their annual Summer Saturday event. £2 per adult, children free, Music, food, Entertainment, crafts, raffle refreshments etc. It will be open to everyone @ Horseshoe Lane site and tickets from the original June date are still valid.

interior of Beckley Church c 1930

Trefoil meet on Monday 18th aug @ Beckley village hall 2pm. New members welcome. Contact Christine on [email protected] or 07521 151316 for details

Aug 18th Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Free contemporary concert- To celebrate the completion of the church roof and 25 years of fetes residents are invited to the Beckley Glebe Field 4-7pm sat 23rd August. Bring a blanket & picnic and come and enjoy music from Nic Hamilton, Spare Change and Paul & Joseph Stephen.

Village fete and fun dog show- August Bank Holiday 25th finds the friends of Beckley Church running their ever popular summer fete in the church glebe field. Parking available behind the church. Music, food, stalls, plants, bric-a-brac raffle and so much more! 12-4pm Dog show entries from 1pm judging starts at 2pm. TN316UH

St Michael’s Hospice are looking for volunteers to help out in their retail shops across Hastings and Rother. It’s a great way to meet new people, stay active, and make a difference. Whether you like sorting donations, chatting with customers, or helping display stock, they’d love to welcome you to the team. No experience needed - just a friendly smile and a bit of spare time! They’ve got shops in Battle, two in Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea. Every hour you give will go a long way to help the Hospice support people to live well with dying, death and loss. For more information about the role, please visit their website and click on Retail Assistant: stmichaelshospice.com/volunteer

Beckley Bowls Club Season is underway! You can watch a home match on the following dates ;- Aug 17th, 27th, 30th, 31st. The matches are played in Kings Bank Lane. Most matches start at 2.30pm however 9th & 30th are 1pm starts.

Coffee morning @Beckley Village Hall on sept 2nd @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall, books and bric-a brac as always will be on sale too.

Beckley Cricket Club invite you to enjoy watching them play up at their ground in Rectory Lane. Enjoy listening to leather on willow. Bring a chair and enjoy! Home matches are 31st aug 1.30pm, sept 7th 1.30pm,12th sept 1pm,14th sept 1pm, 19th sept 1pm,21st sept 1pm and 28th sept at 12.30pm.

The Beckley Lunch club is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is September 11th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch. They also need volunteers to help serve the food.

Sunday 28th Sept for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm Exciting news the village hall, which is at the heart of our community, now has solar panels installed so hopefully this will help with our running costs. NB there is no market in August.

Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child for sept please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Jumble sale- advance warning! Save the date! September 20th Beckley Village Hall.

Disco! The Divas are back. 90s Themed disco in aid of Beckley Village Hall is on Oct 11th. DJ Lance will be there so don’t miss out. Tickets available soon.

Beckley History Society News. On November 21 (please note this is 3rd Friday of the month) a talk about The Commonwealth War Graves Commission. This will take place in the village hall at 7pm

Church Wardens. All Saints church is in need of a couple of church wardens. If you think you can help please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Beckley Village Hall has long been the heart of our community—a space where friends gather, families celebrate, and local groups come together. From fitness classes and children’s activities to social clubs and special events, the hall is a vital hub for our village. But right now, it faces a serious challenge. Rising energy costs, increasing insurance fees, and a maintenance costs are putting its future at risk. Without support, we could struggle to keep the doors open and the lights on. This hall belongs to all of us, and we need your help to ensure it remains a thriving part of Beckley. Whether through donations, fundraising efforts, or simply spreading the word, every little bit makes a difference. If you’ve ever attended an event, used the hall’s facilities, or simply appreciated having this space available, now is the time to step forward. Let’s work together to keep Beckley Village Hall running—not just for today, but for generations to come.

Organist. Can you play the organ? Beckley and Peasmarsh churches are looking for someone to play at their 10am services. If you can help out occasionally please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected].

1st Rye scouts (where many of Beckley youngsters attend) need support and you can do so at no extra cost through the Co-op. Do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Church services this month are Aug 17th at 8am, 24th 8am and 31st at 8 and 10am For Baptisms, Weddings, funerals, Home Communion, funerals etc. please contact Sister Liz 07922012703 [email protected] Sister Liz is retiring and her last service will be at 3pm on Sept 14th at st peters and st pauls.

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back Sept 5th& oct 4th and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

The TGN has suspended its plastic plant pot recycling scheme so please do not leave any pots behind the village hall for the time being. Thank you.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies & Guides need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is still the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society, Self-Defence. Beckley Players as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected] for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Village library- this is housed in the phone box opposite the village school. Books etc. for residents to swap & read but please do not leave donations on the floor and make sure shelves are tidy.

Friends of Beckley Church are a friendly group and if you would like to join them in raising funds for a much needed new church roof please call Mike on 260525 for further details

The Flexi bus is a great service that allows you to pre book your local bus trips . FlexiBus is a flexible, on-demand rideshare service, for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations for £3 fare. FlexiBus links people to our improved conventional bus services. further details are on ESCC website or ring 01273078203.

Pick up your copy of the latest “Beckley Bulletin” magazine produced by the PC. Each edition is full of news and events and useful contact details. It can be obtained for free from the Rose & Crown, The Village Hall or RVS. If you wish to have anything included in the next edition please email [email protected]