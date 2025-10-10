Beckley Village Voice

17.10.25

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Support our village Hall with the local Lottery! Rother runs a lottery and Beckley Village Hall is a beneficiary. Tickets cost just £1 and there is a weekly draw. Please consider signing up to support our village hall keep going in this time of great financial difficulty. The village has already had a couple of residents win and the top prize is £25K! for details go to www.rothercommunitylottery.gov.uk and search for Beckley Village Hall.

Please note Beckley Village hall has a new booking email [email protected] if you wish to hire the hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oct 20th Open mic night at the Rose & Crown is every 3rd Monday of the month. Everyone welcome.

Beckley Village Hall in Days gone by

Trefoil meet on Monday oct 20th @ Beckley village hall 2pm. New members welcome. Contact Christine on [email protected] or 07521 151316 for details

Open Morning . Preschool are holding an open morning on Oct 22nd. Please come along to the village hall if you are interested in finding out more or wish to secure a place for your child. Beckley Preschool accept the 30 hour voucher. If you are looking for a space for your young child please contact them email [email protected] They are term time only and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am - 3pm.

Slimming world is coming to Beckley village hall on Thursdays starting 23rd October at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fungus Foray! On 25th Oct at noon you are invited to join Ted for a forage for fungus in Peasmarsh churchyard. All ages welcome…last year’s champion finder was aged 4!!!

Sunday 26th oct for our next amazing Farmers & Craft Market is on at the village. Stock up on all your Bread, Cheese & Local Produce, as well as crafts for your and gifts. WI serving refreshments of amazing bacon rolls & cakes. All proceeds help maintain our village hall. Free entry. 10-12.30pm

For anyone struggling with the cost of food there is a community supermarket at The Hub on Rye hill will be back nov 7th and then every first Friday of the month between 10.30-11.30 where you can get £20 worth of food for just £6 (cash only). There is also the Rye food bank who offer more than just help with food. They have a direct link to Rother which locals can use to find out about services etc (in fact anything like the terminals in the library used to offer). They have a link to benefit support and debt counselling and they have someone who can give heating advice as well as a Family Support Worker – Gill (you do not need to be referred to seek Gills help. The Food Bank is open every Wednesday between 12-3pm in the Baptist Church in Cinque Ports Street Rye or can be contacted 07526 349847. You can also email them at [email protected].

Covid & Flu vaccines @ Northiam Surgery. The surgery will be running a series of clinics to provide COVID and Flu vaccinations starting on the 2nd October. They will offer combined COVID and Flu clinics Monday through Thursday and Flu Only clinics on Monday, Tuesday and Fridays. COVID Vaccination will be offered to patients in residential care and those who are, or will be, 75 years or older on the 31st January 2026. The Vaccination will also be offered to those patients under 75 who are identified as immunosuppressed. These are patients who have: An immune deficiency, Are taking immunosuppressant drugs, Are receiving chemotherapy or Radiotherapy). Those eligible only for the Flu Vaccination will be invited separately. Patients who have a mobile number will receive an invitation with a link that will allow them to book their appointment online. Patients can still call the surgery (ideally after 13:00) to book their appointment with reception. Patients can decline the Vaccine by replying ‘Decline” to the invitation, Up to three text reminders will be sent. Follow-up messages can be avoided by replying “Decline” to the message. Please wear loose clothing and decide if the vaccination is going to be in your left or right arm. If both vaccines are given then on vaccination will be generally be given one in each arm. Clinics will be advertised in the surgery and through the Parish Magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffee morning @Beckley Village Hall on Nov 4th @ 10.30am run by FOBC. There will be a charity stall, books and bric-a brac as always will be on sale too.

Chair Pilates will start at the village hall on a Friday morning from Nov 7th @ 11am-12.

Yoga – did you know we have two yoga teachers at the village hall? Lolly runs a gentle yoga on a weds eve 7-8 on a drop in basis @ £7 per class and Andy runs Hath yoga on a Friday morning from 9-10.30 @ £10 a class.

The Beckley Lunch club is held on the second Thursday of the month. Cost £10 for a 2-course meal. The next one is Nov 11th. We are a friendly group and everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and chat. To book your place phone Keith Hedley on 01797 260720 or email [email protected] no later than the Monday before the Lunch. They also need volunteers to help serve the food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckley History Society News. On November 21 (please note this is 3rd Friday of the month) a talk about The Commonwealth War Graves Commission. This will take place in the village hall at 7pm

Church Wardens. All Saints church is in need of a couple of church wardens. If you think you can help please contact Sister Liz on 07922012703 or [email protected]

Beckley Village Hall has long been the heart of our community—a space where friends gather, families celebrate, and local groups come together. From fitness classes and children’s activities to social clubs and special events, the hall is a vital hub for our village. But right now, it faces a serious challenge. Rising energy costs, increasing insurance fees, and a maintenance costs are putting its future at risk. Without support, we could struggle to keep the doors open and the lights on. This hall belongs to all of us, and we need your help to ensure it remains a thriving part of Beckley. Whether through donations, fundraising efforts, or simply spreading the word, every little bit makes a difference. If you’ve ever attended an event, used the hall’s facilities, or simply appreciated having this space available, now is the time to step forward. Let’s work together to keep Beckley Village Hall running—not just for today, but for generations to come.

1st Rye scouts (where many of Beckley youngsters attend) need support and you can do so at no extra cost through the Co-op. Do you have a co-op membership card? If you do please consider nominating 1st Rye Scouts as your chosen charity. If you do the group will be granted some money towards their summer camp 2026! This is a yearlong promotion so please tell your friends and get them to nominate 1st Rye too….they don’t even have to live in the area!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church services this month are 8am on Sunday 19th with Harvest at Peasmarsh church at 11am. Sunday 26th at 8am.

Beckley Parish Council has vacancies. If you would like to help make and keep Beckley a lovely place to live. Come join the council. Speak to the Chair Natasha (email natasha@ beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk) about what is entailed or the parish clerk Mary (email [email protected] or 01797 270 790). Also if you have any contributions for the quarterly magazine again contact the clerk. Parish Council Meetings are at the village hall and are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm. Minutes, Agendas etc are available to view on the PC website or the two noticeboards- one at Four oaks end of the village and one opp Rose & Crown pub.

Neighbourhood Watch, Beckley has a FB group for neighbourhood watch. Please join for tips and advice on how to keep our community safe. If you are not on FB please email [email protected] to receive updates.

Cinque Ports FM. We have a fantastic local radio station now. Tune in to 95.1 FM service for a service covering Rye and surrounding areas. You can hear us in East Sussex in crystal clear FM stereo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Speedwatch. Can you spare an hour a month to help with speed watch? The team are in need of a couple of extra helpers due to some members moving away. The purpose is to educate drivers rather than to penalise them. Please contact me on the email at the start of this column.

WI- If you would like to find out more about the exciting activities they have lined up or become a member please contact [email protected]. They meet up on the second Monday of the month in the village hall @ 7.30pm.

1st Beckley Brownies need you help! Adult volunteers are needed to enable girl guiding to continue in Beckley. Could you lend a hand? Find out more from Carlyn (Jay) by emailing [email protected]

BECKLEY VILLAGE CENTRE is still the community hub of the village. It is a run as the Beckley Village Hall charity by and for the people of Beckley. Rooms are available for private parties and meetings. Groups running regular weekly activities are Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Yoga. Other activities include Church Coffee Morning, WI, Monthly Lunch, History Society, Horticultural Society as well as children’s activities. No building runs itself. If you could help with admin, fund-raising, maintenance or generally keeping the place ready for use please let us know. Contact; [email protected]for bookings & Lauren Dobson 01797 260364 for everything else! One way you can help support the village hall is via the local lottery……

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Village library- this is housed in the phone box opposite the village school. Books etc. for residents to swap & read but please do not leave donations on the floor and make sure shelves are tidy.

Friends of Beckley Church are a friendly group and if you would like to join them in raising funds for a much needed new church roof please call Mike on 260525 for further details

The Flexi bus is a great service that allows you to pre book your local bus trips . FlexiBus is a flexible, on-demand rideshare service, for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations for £3 fare. FlexiBus links people to our improved conventional bus services. further details are on ESCC website or ring 01273078203.

Pick up your copy of the latest “Beckley Bulletin” magazine produced by the PC. Each edition is full of news and events and useful contact details. It can be obtained for free from the Rose & Crown, The Village Hall or RVS. If you wish to have anything included in the next edition please email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE BECKLEY FUND is a charitable Trust set up to help local groups generally supporting heritage, the arts and their venues. It operates within a seven mile radius of Beckley. Grant applications are welcome from local groups as the fund is keen to support our community. The fund is only small at present therefore donations are always welcome no matter how small. If you would like to make a gift to the fund and save tax you could leave a gift in your will as all gifts to charities are free of inheritance tax. Other donations would be appreciated. As the fund grows it could help when a quick response is needed. Contact: Mary Howse 01797 260213 [email protected]

Defibrillators

Beckley now has three Defibrillators one is on the wall outside the Ebofrost factory . There are also defib units outside the village hall and in the repurposed phone box opp the Rose and Crown Pub.

The monthly Parish magazine. This month’s issue is available as a physical copy …if you would like to sign up to receive a copy go to the Beckley and Peasmarsh Church FB page or email Alex on alexboatwrightsmith@icloud