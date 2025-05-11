Beloved, bringing suicide and addiction deaths into the light, a new exhibition opens in Brighton

By antonia rolls
Contributor
Published 11th May 2025, 19:42 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 09:40 BST
I have lost both my sons to suicide and addictions. One aged 29 and the other aged 27. Both suffered from profound mental health difficulties, both tried to find peace and respite in drugs and alcohol and in the end, neither of them survived. Their loss is devastating, and I am not alone. So many other families and mothers are trying to find their way through the loss of a loved family member. I am an artist, and have worked on painting projects on the end of life, and on addiction. Now, I have created a new exhibition where the end of life and addiction come together.

Addiction and suicide deaths are already a very dark subject and I wanted to create an exhibition that looked for light. The Beloveds in the exhibition title are those who have already died lonely, isolated and lost deaths down here and who now work in the light to help and collect those souls down here dying now in darkness and despair. They know how it feels, they were like that once, and now they take them with love and compassion into the light. At some point, when they are ready, they too will become Beloveds and work in the light for the suffering souls down here.

Beloved the exhibition is open 20 - 25 May at the Fishing Quarter Gallery, 11am - 6pm. All free. All welcome, and suitable for all ages.

Sacred Heart Holy Family 2

1. Contributed

Sacred Heart Holy Family 2 Photo: Submitted

Angel Boy

2. Contributed

Angel Boy Photo: Submitted

Sacred Heart Holy Family 1

3. Contributed

Sacred Heart Holy Family 1 Photo: Submitted

Behold my Beloved

4. Contributed

Behold my Beloved Photo: Submitted

