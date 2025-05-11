Beloved, bringing suicide and addiction deaths into the light, a new exhibition opens in Brighton

Addiction and suicide deaths are already a very dark subject and I wanted to create an exhibition that looked for light. The Beloveds in the exhibition title are those who have already died lonely, isolated and lost deaths down here and who now work in the light to help and collect those souls down here dying now in darkness and despair. They know how it feels, they were like that once, and now they take them with love and compassion into the light. At some point, when they are ready, they too will become Beloveds and work in the light for the suffering souls down here.