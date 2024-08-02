Bereaved young people invited to sign up for Seahorse Stroll

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children and young people who have been bereaved are invited to take part in the St Wilfrid's Hospice Seahorse Stroll on Saturday 14th September.

The bereavement support team from the hospice's Seahorse Project are behind the event. It is an opportunity for children and young people to play games, enjoy a picnic and paint pebbles in memory of loved ones.

It's the third year of the popular event, which runs between 1.30pm and 4pm at the new location of Princes Park.

Tickets cost £10 per child and up to two adults can accompany each child for free. Participants must register for the event at: events.stwhospice.org/event/seahorse-stroll

Children play games at Starlight Stroll

Seahorse Project Lead, Ella Williams, said: “Seahorse Stroll is a chance for young people to get together and know that they're not alone in their bereavement. Trained volunteers will be on hand to chat to the young people but it's also about showing them it's still okay to laugh and have fun.

“They can also decorate pebbles and lay them in memory of their special person. Seahorse Stroll has become more popular every year and is now a highlight in our calendar.”

The Seahorse Project supports children and young people aged 6 to 18 years old who have experienced a bereavement and are struggling with their feelings. It is an open access service so any young person within the St Wilfrid's catchment area can access support, regardless of whether their loved one received care from the hospice.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.