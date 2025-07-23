Bestselling author Erin Kelly comes to Burgess Hill

In partnership with West Sussex Library Service, we’re pleased to welcome Erin Kelly to Burgess Hill Library on Monday 29 September, from 7pm to 8:30pm, for an evening In Conversation.

Erin is the author of several Sunday Times bestsellers, including He Said/She Said and The Poison Tree, which was adapted into a major ITV drama and selected as a Richard & Judy Summer Read in 2011. Her latest novel, The House of Mirrors, is a psychological thriller full of suspense, secrets and family drama.

Come along to hear Erin talk about her writing, what inspires her, and the story behind her newest book. The evening will include a Q&A session, so bring your questions.

Burgess Hill Town Mayor Stuart Condie said:

“These events are always fun, friendly and thought-provoking. You get to hear the author’s backstory, their process, and what makes them tick.”

Tom from West Sussex Libraries said:

“West Sussex Libraries are delighted to welcome Erin Kelly back to Mid Sussex to talk about her novel, The House of Mirrors – the long-awaited sequel to her 2009 debut, The Poison Tree. It will be a pleasure to talk to one of our favourite authors as we celebrate our centenary.”

Tickets are £5 and available from Wednesday 23 July via ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshillcouncil, by calling 01444 247726, or in person at The Help Point, 96 Church Walk, Burgess Hill.

For further information contact [email protected]